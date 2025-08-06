Letizia singled out after the Marivent reception: the reaction from the Royal Household

The traditional reception at Marivent Palace always leaves anecdotes and headlines, but this year's event was marked by a notable absence. Although all eyes were on the desired debut of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, it was Queen Letizia who, unintentionally, became the epicenter of the controversy.

Her sudden disappearance in the middle of the event has sparked a whirlwind of speculation and has forced the Royal Household to step forward to clarify what happened.

The night of August 4, 2025, was almost different. Queen Sofía might not have traveled, but her son eventually convinced her. She preferred to stay and take care of her sister Irene at Zarzuela, but institutional responsibility prevailed.

| Casa Real

For the first time, the daughters of the King and Queen joined their parents and Queen Emerita Sofía to welcome more than 600 guests from Balearic society. The presence of Leonor and Sofía, who once again showed their poise and mastery of protocol, brought a renewed and fresh air to an event that, over the years, had lost some of its luster. However, while the young women attracted all the flashes, their mother's attitude did not go unnoticed.

The disappearance that set off all the alarms

The event unfolded with the normality—and boredom—that characterizes these summer gatherings. The King and Queen, their daughters, and Doña Sofía greeted the political, business, and cultural representatives of the islands. However, once the receiving line ended and the guests began to spread out through the gardens, Queen Letizia vanished. Her absence was so noticeable that many of those present began to wonder where she was, creating a murmur of confusion.

According to some journalists specialized in the Royal Household, the consort was the first in the family to leave, a gesture that was interpreted by part of Mallorcan society as a snub. It is no secret that Doña Letizia's relationship with Mallorca has always been under scrutiny.

| YouTube, Casa Real, XCatalunya

Unlike the passion that Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía felt for the island, the current Queen has always been attributed a certain discomfort with summer vacations at Marivent, considering them more of an institutional obligation than a true pleasure. This perception has fueled the idea that her early departure was not accidental.

The Royal Household's response and the Queen's health problem

Amid the commotion, sources from the King's Household were forced to offer an explanation to some of the closest guests. The official version, released to put an end to speculation, points directly to the health problem the Queen has been dealing with for some time: Morton's neuroma. This is a foot condition that causes her sharp pain, especially when she spends long periods standing and wearing heels, as protocol requires at this type of reception.

This is not the first time this condition has forced Doña Letizia to alter her schedule. On numerous occasions, we have seen her sitting on a stool during long receiving lines to ease the pain.

| Instagram, Casa Real

The explanation, therefore, seems plausible and seeks to justify an absence that, otherwise, could have been interpreted as a lack of courtesy. From Zarzuela, they wanted to convey that it was a case of force majeure and not a deliberate act of slight toward the Mallorcans.

Despite the clarification, the debate remains open. While some accept the official version, others consider it a convenient excuse for a Queen who, according to chroniclers like Maica Vasco, has never liked the island's elitist circles. It is also important to consider Letizia's multiple problems with her daughters. They are now of legal age and want more independence. Their mother has always kept everything under control and doesn't understand the wishes of Leonor and Sofía, which leads to many arguments.