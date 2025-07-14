A health issue of Queen Sofía comes to light: this is how her daughter Elena found her

After months marked by Queen Sofía's delicate emotional health, a specific and recent event is now causing concern again. Infanta Elena found her in Zarzuela, motionless on the floor, and that moment has set off alarms among both family and society.

What happened in Zarzuela

Last Saturday, during a routine visit to her mother's home, Infanta Elena experienced a distressing moment. When she entered the private residence, she came across Queen Sofía lying on the floor, unable to get up after a sudden fall. She immediately alerted medical services and informed her brother, King Felipe VI, about the incident.

These were moments of maximum tension, with concerns about possible fractures and even more serious complications. After being evaluated, serious bone injuries were ruled out. However, Sofía is experiencing persistent pain, which shows that her body now demands more attention and personalized care.

| XCatalunya, @casareal.es, Infanta Elena, Reina Sofía

Queen's mood

The fall is not an isolated incident. In recent months, the Queen Emerita has been going through a period of great emotional exhaustion. Princess Irene's illness, her sister, who is close to an Alzheimer's diagnosis, has had a visible impact on her. In addition, the distance from her children has undermined her spirits and increased her sense of loneliness.

Family visits have been reduced to protocol gestures. Neither Leonor nor Sofía, her granddaughters, have shown real interest, according to internal sources. Even the traditional summer in Marivent is in doubt, precisely because of her need to stay close to home and with constant support.

Repercussions and measures

After the fall, the Royal Household reportedly intensified Sofía's medical monitoring. King Felipe VI and his sisters have not only agreed to keep her company, but have also considered postponing any trips, including the stay in Mallorca, despite the summer tradition that helps the family keep their usage rights.

| Casa Real

According to internal testimonies, Felipe appealed to both institutional factors and his mother's well-being. Elena and Cristina committed to accompanying her for a few days.

Emotional and health crisis

This episode is yet another reflection of the fragile stage the Queen Emerita is going through. At 86 years old, her physical ailments coexist with a palpable psychological exhaustion. The family care alliance is being activated, but it also exposes the lack of real emotional support from the new generation. The royal family is facing not only a health crisis, but also a reflection on how to care for their elders without giving up their public duties.

Queen Sofía's fall, although fortunately without irreparable consequences, highlights a palpable vulnerability. In the coming weeks, it remains to be seen whether this scare will lead the protagonist and her children to choose a closer model, one that combines her legacy with care for Queen Sofía.