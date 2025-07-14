New failure for Irene Urdangarin: Cristina de Borbón, desperate

In recent months, Irene Urdangarin has raised alarms at Zarzuela. The 20-year-old, tenth in the line of succession to the throne, has been at the center of a new episode of academic instability that has sparked concern from her mother, Infanta Cristina. What happened this time? We tell you with context, verified data, and previously unpublished nuances.

Academic setback at Oxford due to lack of commitment and excessive social life

After failing to secure a spot at the prestigious École hôtelière de Lausanne, Irene enrolled in an Event Management course at Oxford Brookes, with an annual cost of over €40,000 (over $43,500) covered by her grandfather, Juan Carlos I. However, from the moment she arrived, the first alarms were raised: repeated absences, failing grades in key subjects, and complaints from professors about her attitude.

The outlet Don Balón recently described an "absolute failure," attributing it to wild nights out in London: parties, "bad company," and a young woman who prioritizes going out over attending classes. The tabloid Caras even pointed out that academic officials have sent formal warnings: another setback could cost her her spot.

Infanta Cristina intervenes: trips to Oxford and family decisions

In light of this situation, Infanta Cristina hasn't remained passive. According to Caras, she traveled to London several times to try to redirect the situation, emphasizing the importance of her academic path. Her concern isn't just about performance, but also about the family's public image.

This parental involvement adds to recent contact with the emeritus king, who is willing to intervene at this "key" moment in his granddaughter's life. Among the options being considered is even sending Irene to the United States to help her regain discipline and distance her from London's temptations.

Background and context: a recurring pattern

This new setback isn't an isolated case. Irene has experienced several phases of instability since high school, where her grades were on the edge and she only managed to pass thanks to her mother's encouragement. After Lausanne, she spent a gap year in Cambodia, which many describe as more of a tourist experience than a charitable one.

In March, Argentine media revealed that her mother traveled to London because Irene wasn't attending class, something that heightened the alarm at Zarzuela. Even her close circle considered the idea of a definitive break with her studies, as published by El Nacional in January.

Between personal crisis and media expectation

Behind these academic difficulties, Irene carries a heavy family context: her father's scandal, her parents' separation, and constant media attention. This pressure has shaped a royal generation growing up between privilege and emotional challenges. On social media, some defend her: "She's living, she's 20 years old"; others criticize her lack of commitment.

The question is whether this setback at Oxford will be a turning point or simply another episode in an unstable path. Infanta Cristina is clear: she isn't willing to let her daughter abandon her professional future. The next exam won't just determine her grades: it could decide the course of her life.

Does the fall continue or is the turning point here?

Irene now faces a crossroads: either she responds with effort and discipline, or she risks losing her spot in September. The coming weeks are decisive, and her family has already taken steps to make sure she isn't left alone. Beyond her performance, at stake is the image of a young Borbón fighting to find her place.

Will this be the last chance or another missed connection with her studies? Only time will tell. What is clear is that, for the first time, the clan invites reflection: even growing up with privilege requires commitment.