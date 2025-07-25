Queen Letizia and the royal family confirm it: it will be important and everyone will be able to see it

Queen Letizia and the Royal Family have confirmed a highly significant event that will receive extensive coverage. This event, which has been the subject of much expectation, will take place openly so that the entire public can access it. Although not all the details have been revealed yet, it has been assured that its importance will be notable and its reach will be broad.

The Cervantes Institute will hold its annual directors' meeting from July 28 to 30 at the University of La Laguna. Queen Letizia will preside over the first working session, scheduled for Monday, the 28th at 1:15 p.m., in the Rectors' Hall of the university. This event will include the participation of more than 70 Cervantes Institute officials, both from Spain and the rest of the world, which reflects the international dimension of the event.

The official opening will be at 11:45 a.m. on Monday in the auditorium of the University of La Laguna, the venue for the sessions until Wednesday. Among the speakers will be the director and rector of the Cervantes Institute, the minister of foreign affairs (remotely), the president of CIDOB, and the rector of the university. The presence of these authorities underscores the importance of the meeting.

Before the formal start, a press conference will be held in the Equality Space of the university's Education Library. The director of the Cervantes Institute, the rector of the university, the president of the Caja Canarias Foundation, and the mayor of San Cristóbal de La Laguna will participate. During this appearance, additional details about the organization and objectives of the annual meeting will be provided.

The session presided over by Queen Letizia will address the topic "Spanish as a border language." In this space, the challenges faced by the Spanish language in countries such as the United States, Brazil, Senegal, and India will be analyzed. Experts and directors of the Cervantes centers in Brasília and New Delhi, along with officials from the Global Spanish Observatory and the Harvard Observatory, will present their studies and perspectives.

Although the meeting will be held behind closed doors, authorities such as the president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, and the secretary of state for Ibero-America and the Caribbean, Susana Sumelzo, will attend. At the end of the session, the Queen will keep an exchange of ideas with the directors of the Cervantes Institute, in a dialogue that will conclude around 1:45 p.m.

During the three days of the annual meeting, the directors of the Cervantes Institute, under Letizia's presidency, will evaluate the promotion of Spanish and its culture globally. They will also define the priorities and strategies for the next academic year, which will cover more than 100 cities in 56 countries where the Institute is present. This event represents a significant step toward consolidating Spanish as a global language of growing influence.