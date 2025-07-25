Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Queen Camilla wearing a light blue hat and a pearl necklace appears in the foreground, while in the background there is a black-and-white image of Lady Di smiling.
For Camilla, it is inevitable to move forward and be compared to Lady Di | Europa Press
People

Queen Camilla makes a mistake that outrages Lady Di's fans: over €7,000

A recent gesture by the queen consort reopens old wounds and sparks debate among those who closely follow the royal family

Image of the XCatalunya editorial team
by XCatalunya

The public image of the British royal family continues to draw attention and generate controversy, both inside and outside the United Kingdom. In recent months, Camilla has stopped being just the support and companion of Charles III. She has taken on a more prominent role during a particularly delicate period for the Windsor family.

With an increasingly visible schedule, Camilla has intensified her role in official engagements and social events. Her presence is always studied and analyzed in detail. However, something about her appearances sparked criticism and comments from observers.

A woman with blonde hair and a jewel-adorned crown, dressed in white, smiles from inside a carriage.
Queen Camilla is constantly watched and compared to Lady Di | Europa Press

More than an accessory: a controversial choice

During a recent appearance to inaugurate a garden dedicated to dogs, Camilla surprised with a very particular brooch. It was a Van Cleef & Arpels piece, valued at 7,500 euros. It wasn't just any brooch; the design, shaped like a dog, is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold, mother-of-pearl, and onyx.

Although it was well received by some sectors, it caused discontent in others. Many Britons who still follow Lady Di saw in that choice a mistake the late princess wouldn't have made. They believe that showing such an expensive piece of jewelry at a charity event was an insensitive decision.

Short-haired blonde woman wearing a blue blouse and a dog-shaped brooch on the lapel
Queen Camilla with the brooch that has caused great controversy | Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Royal jewelry, history and trends

Camilla has always been an admirer of this French brand, even before its recent rise. Expert Laura Sutcliffe confirms this, highlighting her loyalty to Van Cleef & Arpels for years. The maison has also been the favorite of icons like Grace Kelly and Romy Schneider.

Meanwhile, in the Windsor family, it's not just Camilla who wears it: Kate Middleton has worn similar pieces on several occasions. Among Camilla's most dazzling jewels are long clover-shaped earrings, very similar to those of Kate Middleton. However, the queen's are made of white gold and feature 158 diamonds, a combination that symbolizes good fortune.

Short-haired blonde woman smiling in the foreground with another person blurred in the background
The clover-shaped earrings, from the same brand that created the dog brooch | Europa Press, Montaje propio

The dilemma of luxury in modern times

The controversy arises from the contrast between the ostentation of the piece and Diana's image, remembered for her simpler style and closeness to the people. For many, this gesture reinforces a cold and insensitive image.

The canine brooch, although modern and in line with Generation Z trends, has reopened an old wound. The eternal comparison between Camilla and Diana remains alive in every detail interpreted as an affront.

Although Camilla has shown commitment to her role, decisions like this remind her that scrutiny is constant. In the monarchy, even an accessory can speak louder than a thousand words.

➡️ People