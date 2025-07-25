Queen Camilla makes a mistake that outrages Lady Di's fans: over €7,000

The public image of the British royal family continues to draw attention and generate controversy, both inside and outside the United Kingdom. In recent months, Camilla has stopped being just the support and companion of Charles III. She has taken on a more prominent role during a particularly delicate period for the Windsor family.

With an increasingly visible schedule, Camilla has intensified her role in official engagements and social events. Her presence is always studied and analyzed in detail. However, something about her appearances sparked criticism and comments from observers.

| Europa Press

More than an accessory: a controversial choice

During a recent appearance to inaugurate a garden dedicated to dogs, Camilla surprised with a very particular brooch. It was a Van Cleef & Arpels piece, valued at 7,500 euros. It wasn't just any brooch; the design, shaped like a dog, is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold, mother-of-pearl, and onyx.

Although it was well received by some sectors, it caused discontent in others. Many Britons who still follow Lady Di saw in that choice a mistake the late princess wouldn't have made. They believe that showing such an expensive piece of jewelry at a charity event was an insensitive decision.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Royal jewelry, history and trends

Camilla has always been an admirer of this French brand, even before its recent rise. Expert Laura Sutcliffe confirms this, highlighting her loyalty to Van Cleef & Arpels for years. The maison has also been the favorite of icons like Grace Kelly and Romy Schneider.

Meanwhile, in the Windsor family, it's not just Camilla who wears it: Kate Middleton has worn similar pieces on several occasions. Among Camilla's most dazzling jewels are long clover-shaped earrings, very similar to those of Kate Middleton. However, the queen's are made of white gold and feature 158 diamonds, a combination that symbolizes good fortune.

| Europa Press, Montaje propio

The dilemma of luxury in modern times

The controversy arises from the contrast between the ostentation of the piece and Diana's image, remembered for her simpler style and closeness to the people. For many, this gesture reinforces a cold and insensitive image.

The canine brooch, although modern and in line with Generation Z trends, has reopened an old wound. The eternal comparison between Camilla and Diana remains alive in every detail interpreted as an affront.

Although Camilla has shown commitment to her role, decisions like this remind her that scrutiny is constant. In the monarchy, even an accessory can speak louder than a thousand words.