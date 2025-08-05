Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Queen Elizabeth, still present in the British royal family: her grandson does it for her

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth has made a decision that confirms that the British royal family still hasn't forgotten her

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandson, has starred in one of the most desired announcements in the British royal family. After a year of a discreet relationship, he has formalized his engagement to Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse. The news has been confirmed exclusively by HELLO! magazine, which has also shown the first images of the couple.

The couple have shared their happiness with an official statement. In it, they have reported the engagement between the queen's grandson and the daughter of the late Rupert Sanders and Mary Sanders.

Peter Phillips in a dark suit with a black tie and medals on his chest at a formal event
Peter Phillips will marry Harriet Sperling soon | Europa Press

Gerard Franklin, Peter Phillips's spokesperson, has been responsible for delivering the message. Along with the announcement, two images have been published in which Harriet Sperling can be seen wearing a sparkling engagement ring.

Peter Phillips chooses his ring with Queen Elizabeth in mind

That ring has been much more than a piece of jewelry. It has been a tribute. Peter Phillips has kept his grandmother very much in mind in this important step.

The ring, bought at the prestigious Pragnell jewelry store in Mayfair, has been chosen with a clear symbolic intention. That jewelry store has always been closely linked to the Windsor family. It was, in fact, the same one that created the engagement ring Prince Philip gave to then-Princess Elizabeth in 1946.

An elderly person with a hat and an orange coat adorned with flowers and a brooch.
Peter Phillips has shopped at the jewelry store where Felipe bought his ring for Elizabeth II | Europa Press

Pragnell also crafted the diamond bracelet that Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day in 1947. For its creation, diamonds from a tiara belonging to Princess Alice of Battenberg, Prince Philip's mother, were reused. With this gesture, Peter has paid a silent tribute to Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022, showing that her legacy is still alive.

The upcoming royal wedding, which has already begun to be organized, is shaping up to be the family's major social event. There hasn't been a royal wedding since 2019, when Gabriella Windsor got married. Although the details haven't been revealed yet, it has been confirmed that both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The British royal family will soon attend a wedding

Kings Charles III and Camilla have shown their joy. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have also done so, whom the couple have informed personally.

Man carrying a girl on his shoulders on a sunny day
Peter Phillips wants to have his grandmother present at his wedding | Europapress

For weeks, the announcement had been suspected. Princess Anne had already given clear signs that Harriet had been integrated into the family.

Queen Elizabeth passed away, but her spirit has continued to guide her grandson. He has done it for her.

