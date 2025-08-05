Alarms go off at Marivent Palace: four men arrested

At times, the routine of security is disrupted by unexpected episodes that jeopardize the tranquility of a place usually reserved for calm. In the early hours of July 29 - but it has now been known - a police operation broke the usual silence of a well-known area, triggering all the alarms and forcing a swift response to a situation that, within minutes, shifted from preventive surveillance to direct action.

A dawn chase near a guarded enclave

The incident began when National Police officers, working together between Palma and Madrid, carried out a special security operation in the vicinity of Marivent Palace, the iconic building traditionally linked to the Spanish royal family's summer vacations.

It was early morning when members of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) detected the presence of two mopeds traveling at high speed and against the usual direction, with two occupants on each. The drivers' suspicious behavior immediately caught the officers' attention, and they signaled them to stop in order to check their identities and the origin of the vehicles.

| Policía Nacional

However, instead of stopping, the motorcycle occupants chose to flee, performing an evasive maneuver that endangered the safety of other drivers and pedestrians in the area. Since the suspects refused to obey police orders, a chase ensued that was not only intense but also tested the officers' coordination and their ability to react to unexpected incidents in such a sensitive environment as the area surrounding the palace.

Details of the arrest and backgrounds of those involved

The four males—three of them minors—managed to get off the motorcycles and continue their escape on foot, but they were eventually intercepted near a well-known shopping center thanks to the rapid deployment of patrols. When the young men were detained, the officers found that the mopeds showed clear signs of tampering: the ignition keys had been manipulated and the wiring was spliced together, a common technique in quick thefts of this type of vehicle.

The subsequent investigation confirmed that the motorcycles had been stolen shortly before the incident, and the owners were contacted to inform them of the recovery of their vehicles. The detainees are charged with offenses against road safety, serious disobedience, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, charges that could be aggravated given the dangerousness of the escape maneuver in a high-security area.

Marivent Palace: a symbol under surveillance

The location of the incident adds a special nuance to the police operation. Marivent Palace is not only a summer residence for the royal family but also one of the most closely monitored places in the Balearic Islands, especially during the summer season. In fact, at the time of the incident, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were on the island with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who this year made their debut at the traditional summer reception held on August 4 in the palace gardens.

The event brought together more than 600 guests and involved a significant security deployment, although what happened with the mopeds was not directly related to the royal family nor did it disrupt their activities.