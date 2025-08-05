Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's twins singled out: their latest photo is stunning

Elsa Pataky has returned to Spain this summer and, as on other occasions, she has done so with her three children. The actress has balanced her professional commitments with days of rest and fun. However, what has most caught her fans' attention has been the latest photo Elsa has posted of her twins because their feet appear deformed.

Although she lives in Australia with Chris Hemsworth, trips to our country have become a regular occurrence. She has come for work, but also to strengthen her children's connection with their roots.

| @elsapataky

Her twins, who have already made their debut in the film industry, have accompanied their mother on several days of filming. They have been present on sets, in meetings, and even at parties, and they have also taken the opportunity to enjoy the Spanish summer. They have eaten in traditional restaurants, toured downtown Madrid, and participated in outdoor activities.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth travel with their children to Spain

In the past few hours, Elsa has posted a carousel with 20 images. She wanted to sum up her days of vacation and work this way. In one of the photos, she appears with Mario Vaquerizo and Beatriz Matallana.

They have had dinner together at Casa Salvador, a well-known restaurant on Barbieri Street. They have described it as a "fun evening." Her friendship with Mario dates back to the 1990s, when both were starting their careers.

| Instagram, @elsapataky

In other images, the actress has been seen in the middle of filming and also at a festival, with part of the cast of her new production. She has posed with her team, with her makeup artist, and with friends. However, one of the photos has caused a stir.

Nobody expected what happened with the feet of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's twins

In the snapshot, her twins, some friends, and a sandy area appear. Everyone is barefoot, and the shape of their feet has caused confusion. Social media have been filled with comments: "What's going on with everyone's feet?" or "The feet!"

| @elsapataky

The fact is that the image, just as it was taken, has created a strange optical effect. The sand, the light, and the position of the bodies have distorted that part of the body. Many users have been shocked by the result, while some have even wondered if the photo had been edited.

Beyond the confusion, Elsa Pataky has shared real and intimate moments and has shown her children fully connected with their roots. They have surfed, ridden horses, and enjoyed the cuisine. The summer has been intense, family-oriented, and, as always, very photogenic.