Princess Leonor talks about the crisis and moves King Felipe: 'Uncertainties'

Not every day does one attend an event that blends tradition, young talent, and genuine emotion. The Princess of Girona Awards gala, held at the Liceu in Barcelona, was one of those occasions that leave a mark. Leonor, once again, surprised with her words and drew the attention of those who listened to her.

Leonor, heir to the throne, not only presided over the event with composure, but also managed to capture attention and, above all, emotions. Her speech, natural and lucid, marked a new stellar moment in her growing institutional role.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Leonor stands out before Felipe VI, for a generation that flourishes in the cracks

Among the awardees was an architect and professor at Cornell and Harvard, Manuel Bouzas, whose work is committed to sustainable construction. The princess didn't hesitate to acknowledge his vision, noting that "although he accepts that we live in constant crisis and uncertainty, this is the best time to be young and to combine architecture and sustainability."

Bouzas, who has taken his projects to cities such as Rome, Valencia, or Venice, was just as clear. "We are a generation born of crisis, yes, but one that flourishes in its cracks." For him, the key is to "question everything" and to think differently if we want to redesign an industry responsible for 40% of emissions.

His message resonated deeply and moved even King Felipe VI, who was present at the gala. The young architect didn't shy away from reality, but he didn't surrender to it either. His critical and enthusiastic perspective fit perfectly with the tone of the event.

| Europa Press

Leonor as a spokesperson for change

Bouzas wasn't the only one who captured the princess's attention. Leonor also mentioned with admiration Valentina Agudelo, creator of an AI-based early breast cancer detection device. Pablo Sánchez, promoter of accessible incubators for premature babies in hospitals with limited resources, was also recognized.

She celebrated the ability of engineer Andreu Dotti, for his capacity to turn a personal frustration with mathematics into an educational platform that today helps thousands of students. She described Gabriela, a Guatemalan scientist, as someone "excited by a conviction: everyone deserves dignified health care."

About Antoni Forner-Cuenta, chemical engineer, she highlighted his contagious enthusiasm for achieving efficient storage of renewable energies, which is vital for the ecological transition.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Leonor's own voice and steady gaze that move

With a warm and very precise style, Leonor made clear her admiration for the young awardees and their values. Her way of connecting with them and conveying their stories with empathy has consolidated her role as an emerging reference for a more humane and aware monarchy.

The princess spoke of difficulties, yes. She also spoke of solutions, of enthusiasm, and of the future that remedies problems. In every word, she reflected the responsibility of someone who represents and understands her time.