Camilla (78) confirms for the first time the rumor about the Windsor family

All alarms are going off again around the British Crown, and all this comes after several British media outlets have confirmed a rumor related to Queen Camilla. This information reveals what the 78-year-old monarch's relationship is like with the rest of the Windsor family.

Despite the discretion and secrecy that have always surrounded members of the Royal Family, they haven't been able to prevent some details about their private lives from coming to light.

Now, after the latest reports published by British media outlets such as The Sun or The Mirror, there is no doubt that difficult times are ahead for the family. After a 2024 marked by the cancers of Charles III and Kate Middleton, a new source of tension has just emerged.

As these outlets have confirmed, the relationship between Queen Camilla and Prince William would not be particularly good. This distance, it seems, also extends to Kate Middleton and their children.

Moreover, as if that were not enough, the consort monarch would have taken an unexpected step against the heir to the throne that has already started to generate a major debate among the public. This information has come to light thanks to the testimony of a former Royal Family employee.

Queen Camilla takes a stand confirming her poor relationship with Prince William

Although they have always denied it, everything suggests that Queen Camilla feels a strong animosity toward Prince William. This information had remained in the shadows until now, but Ian Pelham Turner, a former photographer for the institution, has shared it with The Mirror.

According to this former royal employee, the monarch would have asked King Charles III to "prevent" Prince William from "trying to create problems" within the organization:

"Charles has great humanity and I think he just needed to soften some of his roles. I think that's what Camilla has done more than anything. That's what I think is happening right now, but it's just my hunch."

Meanwhile, he has stated that "there's nothing I can prove and say 'this is the case'." "But I have the feeling that she's seeing Prince William trying to create problems and has told her husband to stop him," Turner added.

He has also pointed out that what the monarch needed is "time and I understand that." "I think in many ways he's a very good king, truly. I also think that, where he has arrived in his life, now with Queen Camilla by his side, she is a much more important and indispensable person for him."

The last royal event Ian Pelham Turner covered was the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. For this reason, he didn't want to miss the opportunity to share a memory from that wedding.

As he himself has confessed, upon arriving at the church, the kings entered directly into the church without being able to greet the crowd. "There were 10,000 people (10,000) and many were clearly disappointed," he noted.

Pelham believes that these gestures may "not seem so key, but it's the little things that matter." For this reason, he thinks Camilla has a gift for handling these kinds of situations well.

Finally, contrary to what many think about the poor relationship between Camilla and Charles's children, the former photographer keeps that she always played an essential role in bringing them closer. However, the alleged warning directed at William adds a new reason for friction.