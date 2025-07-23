PSG wants Fermín: the price Barça demands

Paris Saint-Germain has once again set their sights on the Spanish league, this time with an ambitious proposal. The target is Fermín López, a midfielder from FC Barcelona, who at just 22 years old has become one of the most sought-after pieces on the market.

Fermín doesn't have guaranteed absolute prominence under Hansi Flick's orders, which has raised doubts about his continuity. The footballer from Huelva wants to be important, get regular playing time, and keep real options to attend the 2026 World Cup.

Luis Enrique insists on signing him

From Paris, Luis Enrique doesn't hide his admiration for Fermín. He considers him a "perfect" footballer for his play style: dynamic, with attacking ability, technical, and with character. In fact, he has insisted several times to PSG's board that they do everything possible to bring him in.

The former Betis player has entered the priority transfer list of the Champions champion, who doesn't want to stand still after their European success. PSG has sounded out the footballer's camp and has made their interest known. However, from Camp Nou the response has been clear: they will only negotiate if there's an astronomical offer on the table.

Laporta and Deco set up barriers

President Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco don't intend to make Fermín's departure easy. Although his role in the team isn't undisputed, the blaugrana club considers him one of the most promising talents from their recent academy, and Hansi Flick sees him as a valuable option for the midfield.

Fermín signed a contract extension until 2030, with a clause that shields his contract and keeps away low offers. In that sense, Barça has set a minimum price of €80 million, a figure that has been communicated to both PSG and other interested clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, or Bayer Leverkusen.

A rising talent

Fermín López, born in El Campillo (Huelva) in 2003, has experienced a meteoric rise since he stood out in Barça's reserve team. His profile, a mix of intensity, technical quality, and vision, has attracted attention both in LaLiga and on the international stage.

In recent months, he has added minutes with Spain's under-21 national team and is clearly on track to join the senior squad if he keeps up his level. For Barça, Fermín represents the perfect balance between academy, performance, and projection. But in a market where clubs spare no expense, keeping him won't be an easy task.

Only one figure will open the door

For now, Barça is standing firm. They don't want to negotiate or consider proposals below €80 million, a figure meant to deter any rushed transfer attempts. But if PSG or any other club decides to get serious and Fermín takes the step, those at Camp Nou could be forced to accept his departure.