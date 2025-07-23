Summer annoys her: Irene Urdangarin affected by Letizia Ortiz's latest veto

In recent days, the halls of Zarzuela have been filled with whispers. Everything revolves around Irene Urdangarin, who now faces a new obstacle: despite her discreet presence in Oxford and her relationship with Juan Urquijo, her return to Madrid has triggered an unprecedented veto by Queen Letizia. All of this comes just as summer is about to begin.

Irene postpones her academic future and her vital integration

Until recently, Irene had clear plans: after failing to secure a spot in Lausanne, she chose a degree in event management at Oxford Brookes University. During that period in the United Kingdom, she tried to lead as anonymous a life as possible, sharing a residence with other students and avoiding the media spotlight. However, when the academic year ended, she returned to Madrid. She didn't go to Geneva; instead, she settled in Palacio de la Zarzuela, very close to her boyfriend Juan —a friend of the royal family for years—, something that has disrupted the family's harmony.

Letizia, firmer than ever: absolute veto in Marivent

Queen Letizia reportedly delivered an unequivocal message: neither Irene nor Juan are authorized to go to Palacio de Marivent during their vacation. According to official sources, this decision is based on an unwritten rule imposed after the Nóos case and the scandals involving King Emeritus Juan Carlos I.

Moreover, this veto is stricter than in previous years: no visits from the Urdangarin-Marichalar family are allowed while the official family is on the island. The consequence was immediate: Irene and Juan had to cancel tickets, rental car, and all their plans to travel to Palma.

Rising tension: impact on the family core

The prohibition has caused tension in the most intimate circles. Letizia, with a noticeable attitude, reportedly hardened her stance this year. Queen Sofía, although saddened, has decided not to interfere publicly, trying to ease the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the infantas Cristina and Elena, and Irene's siblings, are witnessing the traditional break of a family photo in Mallorca, one of the most symbolic moments of the Bourbon summer.

Although there have recently been reports of attempts at reconciliation between Letizia and Irene, who have traditionally been distant —as in the summer of 2024—, this summer decree shows that deep tensions and very clear boundaries still persist in family gatherings.

What does Irene think? A struggle between two worlds

Irene, caught between academic seriousness and her romantic life, has tried to keep a low profile on social media and in the press. Her frequent visits to Madrid coincide both with university and with visits to friends and nights out with Victoria Federica vanitatis.elconfidencial.com.

Her romance with Juan Urquijo —grandson of Teresa de Borbón-Dos Sicilias— began discreetly, but now it has become a more visible bond, which undoubtedly represents another reason for Letizia's annoyance.