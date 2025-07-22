Gary Lineker excites Barça after Rashford's signing: 'He's a...'

FC Barcelona, in the midst of a restructuring of its squad for the 2025-26 season, has reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester United to bring in a footballer with speed, international experience, and undeniable offensive potential. The move has caused immediate reactions in the European soccer environment.

Gary Lineker, former Barça player and the last Englishman to wear the blaugrana jersey, was quick to speak out. In an interview with the program Què t’hi jugues on Cadena SER, the former top scorer of the 1986 Mexico World Cup described the signing as a "great decision" by the blaugrana club.

Lineker blames United for his recent performance

Lineker was clear when analyzing the context of this signing. For him, the player's recent poor performance is due to the complicated environment he has experienced at Old Trafford: "The problem has been Manchester United. Marcus hasn't played much and the team hasn't known how to make the most of him.

He's a great player, very fast, dangerous with the ball at his feet, and, in addition, a good person," he stated in a friendly yet firm tone. The former striker, who played three seasons at Barça between 1986 and 1989, added that he sees his compatriot as a real reinforcement to compete for a spot in the starting eleven.

"Nowadays, so many matches are played that you need more than eleven starters. Marcus can play as a winger or center forward, but his best version is seen when he plays on the left wing," he explained.

A new profile for the culé attack

The signing comes at a time when Barcelona is looking to expand its offensive repertoire. Although it has a first-rate starting trio—made up of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski—the need for rotations, squad depth, and complementary profiles has led management to explore new markets.

Hansi Flick has made it clear that he's looking for dynamism, verticality, and players capable of breaking lines in one-on-one situations. In that context, the English footballer fits perfectly. His ability to alternate positions and his speed make him a valuable piece for a high-pressing system and quick transitions.

Expectations and media pressure

The new signing doesn't arrive with only praise. He also lands at Camp Nou with the weight of being the first English player to wear the blaugrana jersey since Lineker's departure. It's an inevitable comparison, which the former footballer addressed: "It's not easy to arrive at Barça, but if anyone has the character to succeed here, it's him," he assured.

In addition, Lineker didn't hold back in his praise for Lamine Yamal, whom he described as "the next after Maradona and Messi". This statement gives an idea of the atmosphere of expectations surrounding the club at this moment of deep renewal.

The confirmation everyone desired

The operation between Barcelona and Manchester United would include a direct transfer, with figures not yet publicly confirmed but which, according to English sources, would be around €55 million plus add-ons. Only the medical examinations and the signing of the contract remain for the transfer to become official.

This is an impactful move, bringing together two historic European soccer clubs in a transaction that, in addition to strengthening Barça, opens a new chapter for a player who needed a change of scenery. The protagonist of this story, finally revealed, is Marcus Rashford.