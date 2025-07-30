Charles III's problems with his gardeners: 'Move aside...'

Highgrove House, the rural estate of King Charles III, is home to dreamlike gardens that have been a source of royal pride for decades. However, behind its idyllic appearance lies a less pleasant reality: a work environment so demanding and frustrating that eleven out of its twelve gardeners have left their positions in just three years.

The information, published by The Times, has uncovered a crisis behind the scenes of the British royal family. According to the testimonies collected, the working conditions at Highgrove have hit rock bottom, and the meticulous, authoritarian, and sometimes humiliating character of the British monarch has pushed his team of gardeners to the limit.

Minimum wage for maximum responsibility

In 2022, several of the gardeners were earning just £8.90 per hour, the minimum wage in the United Kingdom for that year. Although some accepted that amount believing that the prestige of working for the royal household would make up for the difference, over time that initial pride faded away.

"It seemed like we should feel grateful just to have that job. As if working for the King was an honor in itself, even though we couldn't make ends meet," says one of the former employees quoted by the British newspaper.

A king meticulous to the point of obsession

His passion for gardening translates into an obsession with detail, which has led to summary dismissals for minor mistakes. A head gardener was dismissed after not knowing the name of a specific flower in the garden. The phrase the monarch supposedly uttered was clear: "Get that man out of my sight."

In another episode, an employee made a spelling mistake when writing the name of a Japanese shrub. The king's reaction was to return the label with the error underlined and a simple "No!" According to The Times, pointed questions are common, such as: "Why is the label with the magnolia's name missing?", "Why haven't they saved my azalea?", or "Is the cherry tree being fed properly?"

Recommendations that aren't followed

At the end of 2023, the King's Foundation, which has managed the gardens since 2021, commissioned an external investigation to address the high staff turnover. The report recommended reviewing salaries and offering psychological support to employees, but, according to sources consulted by The Times, the conditions haven't changed significantly.

Pride and disconnection

Despite everything, those close to the monarch claim that Charles III is "deeply proud" of the work done in his gardens, considered a jewel of English botany. However, the contrast between the beauty of the place and the harshness of the work environment hasn't gone unnoticed.

The gap between the king's perception and his workers' experience seems unbridgeable. A garden can be a paradise... or a silent battlefield. At Highgrove, according to those who've been there, both coexist under the same lawn, among azaleas, magnolias, and unappealable orders.