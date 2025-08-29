Princess Mette-Marit decides to backtrack and raises many doubts in Norway

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has made an unexpected decision that has left those who closely follow her steps perplexed. The consort heir seemed to have everything ready for a very special trip, but in the end, she has reversed course, generating a debate that quickly reached public opinion.

The change has occurred at a delicate moment for the Norwegian Royal House. Attention is focused both on her health and on the legal situation of her son, Marius Borg. The question now is inevitable: what is behind this striking decision?

| Europa Press

Princess Mette-Marit reverses course on her trip to New York

In recent months, the Norwegian Royal Family has lived between expectation and concern. The country is preparing to commemorate the bicentennial of Norwegian emigration to the United States, an event of great historical significance. In addition, it was desired to see the heir princes Haakon and Mette-Marit as exceptional hosts.

However, this plan has been interrupted just as the Borg surname returns to the headlines. The princess's eldest son, Marius Borg, is facing a complex legal situation that threatens to tarnish the institution's image. Added to this is the princess's chronic illness, which has on more than one occasion affected her official schedule.

The Norwegian Royal House has confirmed that Princess Mette-Marit will not travel to New York with Prince Haakon. Through an official statement, it was explained that Mette-Marit is not in condition to make long trips due to her chronic lung disease.

| Europa Press

The text released by the Palace was clear. "Currently, the princess has been advised not to travel to the United States due to her chronic lung disease," they stated. The decision has surprised local media, since this trip was one of the most prominent on the fall agenda.

A disease that affects her life and her role as consort heir

The princess, diagnosed in 2018, has spent years adapting her public commitments to the evolution of this condition. In March, the Royal House already anticipated that her schedule would be subject to frequent changes: "She has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The princess needs more rest and her daily routine is changing more rapidly than before."

The chronic lung fibrosis that Mette-Marit suffers from affects not only her private life but also her institutional role. The princess has made it clear that she wishes to keep working and supporting her husband in his preparation as future king. However, physical limitations shape her day-to-day life.

| Europa Press

The official statement also noted: "The princess has a strong desire to keep working. Therefore, we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and her work can be combined." A statement that reflects both the princess's will and the concern of those around her.

The shadow of Marius Borg looms over the princess's decision

This turn in Princess Mette-Marit's schedule comes at an especially delicate moment. Many are wondering whether the cancellation is solely due to medical reasons or if the legal context surrounding her eldest son also weighs in.

The case of Marius Borg has once again made news in Norway. The Prosecutor's Office has charged him with a total of 32 offenses, and there is already a date set for him to appear in court. This legal process has caused a media storm that indirectly affects the Royal House, even though it officially keeps its distance.

| GTRES, Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

There are many who link the cancellation of the trip to this situation. Although the official statement refers to medical issues, some Norwegian analysts point to media pressure as a factor the princess can't ignore. In the end, public perception always ends up influencing the institution's stability.

The decision by Princess Mette-Marit to cancel her trip to New York has sparked speculation in Norway. Her chronic lung disease and Marius Borg's legal process paint a complex picture for the royal family. Now, the immediate future will depend on how the princess manages to balance her health with the institutional weight she represents.