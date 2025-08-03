Princess Gabriella, daughter of Charlene of Monaco, wants it to be known: it's good

Princess Gabriella, daughter of Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert of Monaco, is more than ever in the spotlight of international news. Not because of a scandal, nor because of a forced appearance, but because of something truly beautiful. The little girl, who is taking on a more visible role in the life of the principality, has experienced a very special moment that she wanted to share with the whole world.

Through the family's official social media, an event that moved the little girl has been announced, and it has been received with joy by everyone. The princess has been honored in several ways in a French city with deep Monegasque roots.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

Princess Gabriella experiences her most emotional moment and it becomes public

Princess Gabriella has been the main protagonist of a family trip to the French town of Vic-sur-Cère, located in the Auvergne region. In this charming place, she has been honored with a distinction that marks a turning point in her growing institutional career. Yes, she has inaugurated a square that bears her own name.

The event, full of emotion and meaning, was held with a public ceremony. During this, she was also symbolically given the keys to the city.

Gabriella attended accompanied by her parents, Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert of Monaco, as well as her twin brother Jacques. Dressed in a cheerful floral dress, she appeared smiling and comfortable at all times. In fact, she even dared to say a few words, making it clear that, despite her age, she knows how to behave with poise at official events.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

The reason for this distinction is not random. Vic-sur-Cère has a historical connection with the House of Monaco dating back to the 17th century.

It was King Louis XIII who declared this city as the seigneurial seat of Prince Honoré II of Monaco, the first sovereign of the Grimaldi dynasty. Since then, the title of Count of Carladès has been present there, and Gabriella currently holds it.

In addition to unveiling the plaque that gives the new square its name, Charlene's daughter posed with her parents and brother next to a centuries-old tree. This tree has sentimental value for the family, as it was the place where, in 1912, Princess Charlotte, grandmother of the current Prince Albert II of Monaco, was photographed. This way, the gesture has become a beautiful nod to the historical continuity of the clan.

A special moment amid the rumors surrounding Charlene of Monaco

This symbolic and emotional event has been a breath of fresh air for the royal family of Monaco, which has recently been at the center of various speculations. Recent reports about Louis Ducruet and rumors about a breakup between Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert of Monaco have kept the European tabloid press very alert to the palace. However, this time, the focus has shifted to something completely different and positive.

Princess Gabriella, with her sweetness, her presence, and her spontaneity, has managed to bring a smile back to many royal followers. Not only for having been honored, but also for having shown a cheerful and confident character at a public event.

This is not the first time the little girl has accompanied her parents at official events, but this has undoubtedly been one of her most significant appearances to date. The presentation of the keys to the city and the inauguration of a square with her name symbolize personal recognition. They also show the desire to project her as a relevant figure within the monarchy.