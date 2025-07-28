Princess Anne of England announces the date of her retirement

With just a few days left before turning 75, on August 15, 2025, Ana has made it clear that she doesn't plan to give up her commitments soon. A close source told The Sunday Times that she plans to keep leading her duties until she's about 80 years old. She will then slow down until she turns 90 (81 kg), at which point she plans a complete retirement, following the example of her father, Prince Felipe.

This same source explains that she has always been aware of the importance of physical well-being. Her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, acts as one of her main pillars to keep her from getting exhausted.

Her horse accident prompts reflection on the future

In June 2024, the princess suffered a severe blow when she fell while with her horses at Gatcombe Park, resulting in a concussion and memory loss. Although it was reported at the time as a "minor" incident, those who know her now say it was much more serious than was publicly communicated. Her recovery also took longer than desired.

Despite this, she returned to her official duties just three weeks later and finished 2024 as the royal family member with the most commitments. Specifically, 474 official events, even surpassing her brother, King Charles III.

During an official visit to South Africa in January, Ana reflected without drama. "You're fucking lucky... if you can more or less keep your wits about you," and she added that the experience reminded her of the fragility of each day.

Silent criticism over the distribution of royal duties

Despite her unwavering commitment, the princess has also shown some weariness over the distribution of roles within the monarchy. It has become known that she is bothered that Prince Guillermo, who lives near Windsor, doesn't take on more routine events like investitures. To date, she has presided over most of those ceremonies while he has delegated.

This gesture shows her firm belief that her brother's reign should already be getting real support, without waiting for the immediate future.

Her understated style to celebrate turning 75

True to her style, Ana rejected any lavish celebration for her 75th birthday. There will be no official portraits or interviews. The only tribute will be a commemorative five-pound coin, issued by the Royal Mint, with an inscription alluding to her sense of duty.

She gathered in June more than one hundred charitable organizations she sponsors, at a private reception at the palace. She stated that she preferred the gathering to focus on the work and not on her.

A life dedicated to duty and commitment

Princess Ana makes her legacy clear: she is the tireless figure of the modern monarchy. Transparent, without exuberance, true to her principles well into her maturity. The question we ask ourselves is clear. Will we then see a new generation take up the baton? For now, Ana seems determined not to give ground.