José Álvarez Haya lashes out at Ter Stegen over his ultimatum to Barça: 'No way...'

At FC Barcelona, the 2025 preseason has started with unexpected turbulence, especially after the controversial statement published by Marc-André Ter Stegen on his social media. The German goalkeeper announced, on his own, that he will be off the field for three months due to a surgical procedure on his back, which has sparked severe criticism among the Barça fanbase.

This situation is aggravated because, according to the current LaLiga regulations, only when an injury exceeds four months of absence can a club use 80% of the affected player's salary to register new signings. If this period had been longer, Barça could have economically benefited from Ter Stegen's injury to register new signings this summer.

José Álvarez Haya's harsh reproach toward Ter Stegen

One of the most influential sports journalists in the Barça environment, José Álvarez Haya, hasn't hesitated to publicly express his annoyance with the German goalkeeper. In a forceful message on Twitter, Álvarez pointed out that the goalkeeper's attitude is a real challenge to the club, and he demanded that recovery times must be dictated exclusively by doctors, not by footballers.

| F.C. Barcelona

The journalist was clear and direct: "He shouldn't wear the jersey anymore," he stated bluntly, reflecting the deep frustration felt by a considerable part of the Barça fanbase regarding Ter Stegen's stance.

Ter Stegen and a future full of uncertainty at Barça

The goalkeeper's statement, beyond the reactions of fans and journalists, has caused discomfort within the Barça board. This back surgery comes just as his continuity at the club is hanging in the air, considering that the Catalan entity has already signed Joan García and recently renewed Szczesny.

The German's situation is further complicated since he isn't participating in the preseason, which puts him at a disadvantage to compete for the starting spot when he returns. In addition, Ter Stegen has one of the highest contracts on the squad, and his forced absence could significantly affect the club's financial balance.

Economic and sporting impact for the Catalan club

Barça planned to take advantage of Ter Stegen's possible prolonged absence to optimize financial Fair Play. A similar formula was already used previously with Andreas Christensen to register Dani Olmo. However, Ter Stegen's announcement that he will only be out for three months doesn't allow for this option, creating an additional challenge in the already complex financial planning for the 2025-2026 campaign.

Moreover, this injury, along with the criticism received, could weaken the goalkeeper's leadership position in the locker room. The German, who has spent more than a decade defending the Barça colors, will have to face the challenge of regaining trust both within the club and among the fans.

With all this on the table, Barça faces a critical stage where every decision could determine the club's sporting and financial direction in the short term. Meanwhile, the fans are anxiously awaiting the outcome of this unexpected controversy.