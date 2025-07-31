Prince William, caught in action: Buckingham can't keep covering it up

Every day, it has become more common to share instant images of vacations and good times on social media. This is a habit that celebrities have adopted as part of a strategy to keep their followers delighted. However, royalty seems not to share those same hobbies, and discretion is almost an unwritten rule.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are experts at disappearing from the media spotlight in summer. Far from the cameras and the official agenda, the Prince and Princess of Wales vanish from the public scene every August, and this year has been no different. Although rumors suggest that William couldn't keep the secret and his discreet image.

An unexpected appearance

The scene took place in Mavrouna Bay, Greece. There, Penelope Likoudi, a former official of the Hellenic Ministry of Defense, was swimming peacefully when a luxurious yacht caught her attention. The presence of a family on the deck led her to think they weren't ordinary tourists.

"Kate was standing on the upper level with Charlotte and Louis. She was wearing a dark wrap dress," Likoudi told the Daily Mail. About 98 ft. (30 meters) from the boat, she also managed to see an older woman, possibly Carole Middleton.

The vessel, as she described, was the Almax, a yacht valued at 40 million pounds. Designed by the Italian firm San Lorenzo, it offers four double cabins with en suite bathrooms, ideal for family getaways.

The royal family and their "great escape"

This type of vessel provides luxury and privacy, which is exactly what Kate and William look for every summer. On the Almax, far from cameras and journalists, the couple enjoys the sea with their children. Apparently, it would be confirmed that the princess's parents are also with them.

Although there are no official records of the trip, the details match the couple's reputation: reserved, family-oriented, and concerned about the environment. In fact, the yacht is described as a milestone in sustainable navigation, which fits with the image both project.

Years ago, some photos of their vacations at sea went around the world. Since then, security and privacy measures have been reinforced. However, as this case shows, it's not always possible to keep absolute anonymity.

The summer Buckingham can't hide

No matter how much the British royal family tries to keep certain moments under lock and key, some stories leak out. This sighting in the Greek sea has already gone around the world.

It's not a scandal, nor an official act. It's just an intimate snapshot of real life. But when it comes to Prince William, even a family swim can make headlines.