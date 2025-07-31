Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's inner circle has just confirmed a sad breakup

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been an endless source of headlines. Every step in Harry and his wife's life or in those around them sparks speculation and curiosity. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they left the royal family, have developed their story and their family in California, United States.

In the North American country, Meghan Markle and her husband have built a context of their own that has nothing to do with royalty. When something new shakes the world around them, the repercussions don't take long to arrive. This time, an unexpected piece of news has marked an important change.

| Instagram, @meghan

Goodbye to a love story and the role in Harry and Meghan's wedding

Jessica Mulroney is known for her former friendship with Meghan and for her career as a Canadian stylist. She was a key confidante during the years of greatest media exposure. Today, she is going through a difficult personal time after separating from her husband Ben.

The couple, who have three children, have decided to end their marriage after 16 years together. At a wedding in Toronto, Jessica was seen without her wedding ring, according to Page Six. There, she reportedly shared the news with her close friends.

Jessica and Meghan didn't just share years of friendship. Mulroney's children played a key role in the 2018 royal wedding as page boys and bridesmaids. The bond was close and very visible, but over time, the relationship cooled.

| Instagram, @jessicamulroney

Meghan's bond that faded away

Between Meghan and Jessica, nothing remains of that former and, apparently, strong friendship. The distance between them isn't recent. In 2020, a public controversy tarnished their relationship when Mulroney became involved in a confrontation with blogger Sacha Exeter. The conflict, which involved accusations of abuse of privilege and legal threats, reportedly left Meghan "mortified," according to cited sources.

Since then, the stylist has tried to rebuild her image with public apologies, but the closeness with Meghan seems to have cooled for good. Jessica even shared messages on social media reflecting on the loss of friends and personal transformation. Despite the rumors, people close to both insist that the dispute with Exeter wasn't the only reason for the distance.

| Instagram, @jessicamulroney

Between media pressure and personal relationships

Jessica Mulroney didn't just face the personal setback of her separation and the distancing from Harry's wife. She also suffered professional losses after the scandal, including the cancellation of her segment on Good Morning America. The end of commercial agreements with fashion brands followed.

This new episode has reignited criticism about Meghan's difficulty keeping close friendships. Voices from the media world, such as Denise Palmer-Davies, have pointed out that the history of fractured relationships could affect her public image.

For now, Jessica Mulroney's breakup with her husband marks another chapter in Prince Harry and Meghan's circle. A more intimate one that, although they're no longer close, affects the couple.