Prince Harry's problems with his mother-in-law

The story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has often been told as a constant escape from media pressure and the family ties that weigh on their shoulders. However, this time, the focus has shifted to a figure who has remained discreet until now: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother.

Her recent and sudden decision to leave the luxurious Montecito residence has set off all the alarms. Logically, it has served as a catalyst for new speculation about Prince Harry and his wife's private life.

While followers of the British royal family try to decipher what is happening behind Montecito's closed doors, Sussex's inner circle is experiencing one of its most delicate episodes. Doria had been described as a pillar of support for the couple, but this has ended. She has now decided to pack her bags and return to Los Angeles, in what many consider to be more than just a simple move.

Doria Ragland: Meghan's mother

The cohabitation between Doria Ragland and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began after the tough setbacks they faced in 2024. After losing multimillion-euro contracts with platforms like Spotify and the cancellation of television projects, Meghan and Harry turned to Doria for help caring for their children Archie and Lilibet. As a yoga and wellness expert, her presence brought calm in turbulent times.

However, as the months went by, the situation became unsustainable. According to testimonies leaked on social media and expanded on some YouTube channels specializing in celebrities, Doria began to feel more like a nanny than a mother and grandmother. The daily routine and the tension from media exposure and lack of privacy led Meghan's mother to decide to cut ties and return to Los Angeles.

Some analysts suggest that this departure did not happen without tears or reproaches. Meghan, according to American media and comments on X, begged her mother not to leave her alone at a time of personal and family weakness. For Harry, Doria's departure meant losing an essential support figure since the death of his mother, the remembered Diana of Wales.

The impact on Harry and Meghan: a clear distancing, but the relationship remains solid

We explained it a few days ago. Doria's departure has left a mark on Sussex's life, both personally and as a couple. Sources close to the family say that Meghan's mother's constant presence ended up creating an atmosphere of tension and lack of intimacy in the marriage. Harry, used to loneliness after breaking ties with the Royal House, would have felt overwhelmed by the internal pressure from his mother-in-law in his own home.

This episode has reopened old wounds and fueled rumors about the couple's wear and tear. Many comments have been read on Instagram and TikTok pointing out that Doria ended up becoming the center of all daily problems.

Doria's version: discretion, giving space, or true distancing?

For now, neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry have issued an official statement. However, sources close to the couple insist that Doria's decision responds to her need to regain personal space and resume her life away from the media whirlwind. She herself would have admitted that the "daily drama" atmosphere was exhausting and that she felt her presence was no longer constructive.

Meanwhile, social media are abuzz with theories about Sussex's future. Followers of the royal family are debating whether Doria's absence will be temporary or marks the beginning of a new cycle of distancing between daughter and son-in-law.