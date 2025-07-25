Revealed: who sleeps in Prince William and Kate Middleton's bed

The British royal family is going through a period of great public exposure, both due to health reasons and the growing media interest in their more personal side. That distant and protocol-driven image that used to characterize the Windsors is now a thing of the past.

Cancer, which has recently affected both King Charles III and Kate Middleton, has led to a radical change in the monarchy's communication. However, it is precisely in this climate of greater closeness that small private details have started to emerge, details that until recently would have been unthinkable to hear from a prince's lips.

Since last year, with the announcement of the respective cancer diagnoses, the media spotlight on the royal family's health has been relentless. Now that Kate Middleton is officially in remission and is resuming her schedule, public interest hasn't diminished. In fact, this recovery period has coincided with a greater willingness to share certain everyday aspects of palace life.

| XCatalunya, @princeandprincessofwales

Orla the pet, an unexpected protagonist in the princes' bedroom

The news has caused a real stir on social media and has been the subject of debate in specialized talk shows. Prince William himself has acknowledged it. The eldest of the siblings recently surprised attendees when he admitted that his dog Orla sleeps every night in the same bed as him and Kate Middleton.

Everything started during a meeting with Louise Harland, who attended a charity event accompanied by her pet. After asking about the breed of Harland's animal, William revealed that he and Kate share their mattress with their own dog, immediately sparking the curiosity of those present at the conversation.

It is worth remembering that Orla is a black cocker spaniel. She has been part of the family for years and is often seen in informal photographs alongside the couple's children. However, until now there had never been an explicit reference to the pet's favorite place to sleep. The fact that she shares the marital bed adds an unexpected nuance to the private routine of the future monarchs.

| Onda Cero, XCatalunya, @ElPeriodico_Esp

Divided reactions between tradition and modernity in the British royal household

The princes' gesture hasn't left anyone indifferent. For many Britons, the revelation represents yet another sign of the new naturalness that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bring to their institutional life.

Numerous social media users have celebrated this spontaneity, considering that it humanizes a couple who, until recently, were seen as inaccessible. Comments keep coming on platforms like X and Instagram, where some even share similar anecdotes about sleeping with their own pets.

However, the debate has also reached the more traditionalist sectors, where the gesture is interpreted as an inappropriate liberty for the future king and the next queen consort. Certain voices, accustomed to a strict separation between public and private life, believe that naturalness has its limits and that royal intimacy should be kept, especially regarding domestic details.

A gesture that sets a trend in the monarchy's new image

The truth is that the royal household seems to be opting for greater closeness, breaking certain taboos and allowing themselves gestures that bring the couple closer to the average citizen. The naturalness with which they have faced such delicate topics as illness, motherhood, and their relationship with pets reinforces the idea of a more approachable monarchy.