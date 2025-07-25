Frenkie de Jong worries Laporta, Deco, and Barça fans

The figure of Frenkie de Jong is once again at the center of the debate at FC Barcelona. The talented Dutch midfielder, who has been a key pillar for Hansi Flick's team, still hasn't renewed his contract, which has set off all the alarms among the board led by Joan Laporta and Deco.

Frenkie has a contract until 2026, which means that if an agreement to extend his deal isn't reached soon, he could leave next summer on a free transfer. The possibility of losing a player of his caliber without receiving any compensation is especially painful for a club that is still dealing with financial problems.

The desire to stay, but with conditions

Despite the rumors and the offers that have kept coming from other major European clubs, Frenkie de Jong and his camp have always stated their intention to stay in Barcelona. They feel happy in the city, integrated into daily life, and committed to the sports project.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The former Ajax and Willem II player has received several proposals, all of which he considers insufficient. The main obstacle remains the financial aspect: Frenkie isn't willing to accept a pay cut, and the club can't take on certain figures without upsetting financial fair play.

Laporta and Deco try to calm things down

From the offices, Laporta has tried to send a message of calm to Flick and the culé environment. Deco has done the same, assuring that everything will be solved in due time. However, the reality is that the atmosphere is starting to get tense: a solution was desired before the end of July, and time is running out.

| @FCBarcelona_es, psg

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong keeps calm. His priority is to perform at the highest level on the field and focus on preseason. However, all kinds of theories are already circulating in the locker room. Some believe that the player is forcing the situation to get a pay raise or a loyalty bonus.

Flick demands an immediate renewal

The German coach is clear about it: Frenkie de Jong is non-negotiable. For Hansi Flick, the Dutchman is a key piece in his system, someone who can build from the back, break lines, and keep defensive balance without needing a classic pivot.

Flick has been blunt in his requests: if there's a priority signing this summer, it's renewing Frenkie. Any other addition takes a back seat if the continuity of number 21 isn't guaranteed. The German knows that without him, the project loses stability and leadership on the field.

Comparisons with Messi increase the pressure

Frenkie de Jong's case is increasingly reminiscent of Leo Messi's in 2021: a key player who wanted to stay, but whose contract situation became so complicated that the club couldn't register him. Everyone knows how that story ended.

The fear that the drama will repeat itself is growing among the members. No one misses the fact that if Frenkie leaves for free, it would be a devastating blow both in sports and institutionally.

Time is working against Barça

Every day that passes without a signature is another day of uncertainty. In the halls of Camp Nou, an uncomfortable feeling is starting to take hold: that Frenkie de Jong could be preparing his silent exit. Even though both sides insist there's good harmony, the facts prove otherwise.

The ball is in the club's court. Frenkie has been clear: he wants to stay, but not at any price. Now it's up to Barça to decide whether they can afford to lose, once again, one of their great leaders.