Prince Harry can't take it anymore and confesses the truth about his uncle, Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been, constantly, under the media spotlight, although for very different reasons. One is trying to build his own story away from the institution and talking about having been "the spare." The other is embroiled in controversies that have caused anger around the world and that don't stop.

Although the Royal Palace tries to hide family tensions through protocols and appearances of family cordiality, these go beyond the Palace doors. Meanwhile, Prince Harry doesn't usually stay silent when something bothers him. Now, the protagonist has been his uncle, Prince Andrew.

Harry didn't forgive his uncle's attack behind his back

The book The Rise and Fall of the House of York reveals an unpublished episode between Harry and Andrew. During a family meeting in 2013, Harry reportedly called his uncle a "coward" after learning about a rude comment he made behind his back. The altercation ignited internal tensions in a family that already carried hidden differences.

The book also details how Andrew tried to stop the publication by pressuring diplomats and close contacts. Despite legal threats, the information came to light, placing the Duke of York, once again, at the center of a scandal.

Comments about Meghan Markle and Harry's discontent

It wasn't just a comment about Harry that sparked the Duke of Sussex's fury. According to the book, Andrew also reportedly made disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle before her wedding to Harry. Although Harry's circle denies that they ever confronted each other physically, the words struck a chord.

Close sources say that for Harry, his uncle's statements weren't just a lack of respect toward him. He considered it a direct attack on his entire family. The distance between them isn't recent, but this episode may have been the point of no return.

Andrew's dark past resurfaces

The revelations about Andrew go far beyond his private comments. The book details episodes such as his behavior at the Diamond Jubilee in Thailand, where he was seen receiving more than 40 women (40) in his hotel suite. Witnesses say that the entry and exit of women was constant, generating astonishment among the staff.

Even Jeffrey Epstein mentioned him, delivering strong words about Andrew. "He likes to get involved in things that are perverted even for me, and I'm the king of perversion!" The words of the late financier accused of pedophilia once again put the Duke under scrutiny, reviving accusations that don't disappear.

Although the FBI investigation was closed, lawyers like Spencer Kuvin say that Andrew is still at risk. "I don't think he can sleep peacefully," said the attorney. Harry, by shouting what he thought about Andrew, wasn't just venting; this could have been a sign that he was no longer willing to cover up the Palace's secrets.