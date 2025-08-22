Prince Haakon admits the worst rumor about Marius Borg and leaves everyone on edge

Norway's Prince Haakon has surprised everyone with his first statements about the case of Marius Borg Høiby, Princess Mette-Marit's son. The Norwegian prosecutor's office has confirmed the rumor: the young man is being formally investigated for a long list of serious crimes. The heir's reaction has left the country on edge because many believe that this scandal could become a real threat to the monarchy.

Haakon's words came during an official visit to Trondheim, where journalists asked him directly about the case. The prince didn't avoid the subject and stated that it is a "difficult" situation for everyone involved. He also wanted to make it clear that the court will decide his stepson's fate.

The worst rumor circulating in Norway is that, if the accusations are confirmed, Marius could face many years in prison. This isn't an isolated incident, but a multiple accusation that includes rape, abuse, and acts of violence. The seriousness of the crimes has set off all the alarms in the country.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that the charges against Borg now amount to 32, a number that has grown in recent weeks. Among them are alleged intimate recordings of several women without their consent. These details have increased public outrage and concern about the impact on the royal family.

Prince Haakon has admitted everything

Haakon tried to keep calm in his statements and spoke very prudently. He recalled that "all the people involved in this case think it's challenging and difficult." However, he didn't deny at any time the investigation concerning his wife's son.

The heir wanted to emphasize that he and Mette-Marit will continue fulfilling their institutional responsibilities. He stated that their commitment to the country remains firm, despite the media storm. This way, he tries to shield the monarchy's image at an especially fragile moment.

For many Norwegians, this is the worst scandal the royal family has faced in recent years. Although Haakon isn't Marius's biological father, the young man's closeness to the Crown links him directly to the institution. His name appears on every front page, and that has triggered criticism toward the royal house.

Concern is growing because Norway has always valued transparency and the closeness of its monarchy. Citizens feel that this case could break that trust and open a debate about the institution's future. Some experts even suggest that it could be a decisive blow to Haakon's popularity as heir.

Haakon of Norway now faces a double challenge: supporting Mette-Marit in this painful moment and, at the same time, keeping the stability of the Crown. This isn't an easy balance, since every new detail of the case generates a great media stir. Silence, for now, doesn't seem like a possible option for the royal family.

Norway will remain alert to what the court decides in the coming months. If Marius Borg is found guilty, the impact on the monarchy could be irreparable. The country expects answers, and Prince Haakon's role becomes key to keeping the institution afloat amid this storm.