The possible return of Tomàs Molina

After a year marked by his presence on the European Parliament lists, Tomàs Molina, one of TV3's most beloved meteorologists, has returned to the screen, generating both anticipation and debate.

Move to European politics

In April 2024, Molina surprised everyone by announcing his candidacy as number two for Esquerra Republicana (ERC) in the European elections. The decline of the autonomists meant that the meteorologist did not immediately obtain the seat, and it was agreed that he would do so in the second half of the legislature, starting in 2027.

His return to the screen took place in December 2024, when he appeared on channel 3/24 and on the program "El suplement" on Catalunya Ràdio, coinciding with the Christmas holidays and the need to cover staff absences. Later, he joined the program "Tot es mou," where he shares the stage with Helena Garcia Melero, forming a duo highly valued by the audience.

TV3's doubts: impartiality at stake

Molina's return to the screen was not without controversy. The professional committee of TV3 expressed concern about the channel's image of impartiality, considering that the active participation of a presenter in politics could affect the perception of neutrality in public media.

Meanwhile, Molina defended his return by arguing that his work as a meteorologist doesn't interfere with political matters. "I am a worker and I talk about the weather, it would be difficult for someone to argue that I can't say it will rain tomorrow," he stated in an interview.

From the management of the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation (CCMA), it was clarified that his return was a one-off to cover specific needs during the holidays and that his on-screen role is not related to news or political content.

Return to TV3

Molina's return to TV3 could come sooner rather than later. In fact, with the new news format, in which the design will radically change, it is likely that this will be the perfect time for his comeback. In fact, some sources point to this possibility.

It would be Molina's reunion with the media outlet that saw him grow both personally and professionally. It is a media outlet where he is loved and valued, just like his audience.