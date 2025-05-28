The fortune Melody could earn on a Telecinco program

Singer Melody, known for her charisma and career since childhood, has returned to the media spotlight following her participation in Eurovision 2025. Although her performance with the song "Esa diva" did not achieve the expected result, the artist has managed to capitalize on her media presence.

Melody's press conference

After finishing in 24th place at Eurovision, Melody held a press conference in Prado del Rey where she expressed her dissatisfaction with certain decisions made by RTVE regarding her performance. The singer stated that, after winning the Benidorm Fest, the candidacy came under the management of the public broadcaster, which limited her control over key aspects of her staging. These statements caused various reactions in the television industry and among her followers.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Melody is in negotiations to grant an interview on the program "De Viernes" on Telecinco. According to sources from the program "Espejo Público," the amount being discussed for this interview is around 150,000 euros.

As expected, this possible appearance has sparked controversy, since some believe that the singer is using her recent media exposure to obtain financial gain.

| Canva

Spanish Television's anger

From RTVE, it has been recalled that Melody has a contract stipulating that her first interview after Eurovision must take place on the public broadcaster. Nevertheless, the artist has expressed her intention to speak more openly on other television platforms.

On "Espejo Público," journalist Gema López criticized Melody's strategy, suggesting that she is "playing with marked cards" by teasing certain topics only to address them in paid interviews. Meanwhile, journalist Miquel Valls pointed out that the singer could be using these appearances to enhance her image and obtain greater financial benefits.

The family claims to know nothing

Melody's inner circle, represented by her brother Eleazar, has replied to this information with irony, indicating on social media that they are unaware of the figures mentioned and that they learn about the negotiations through the media.

| XCatalunya, FISHYO, UoaHH

Meanwhile, the audience remains expectant regarding the possible interview on Telecinco, which could offer a more detailed view of Melody's experience at Eurovision and the tensions that have arisen with RTVE.

The singer appears willing to take advantage of this opportunity to share her version of events and, possibly, relaunch her career in the Spanish television landscape. The question is inevitable: Will this interview mark the beginning of a new chapter for Melody on television? Only time will tell.