Neither Greece nor Paris: The spectacular vacation of Xavi Hernández and Núria Cunillera

Since he left the benches of Barça, Xavi Hernández has managed to find a new routine that is far removed from the competitive stress of stadiums. Now, his life revolves around family, travel, and a well-deserved break after decades devoted body and soul to soccer.

Once a symbol of Barcelona fandom, he has transformed into a tireless traveler alongside his inseparable life partner, Núria Cunillera. Through Núria's social media, her followers have been able to accompany the couple in this new stage, where getaways have become almost a constant.

A life away from the media spotlight

Leaving the blaugrana bench has brought about a notable change of pace. The former player no longer wears Barça's tracksuit or the tense looks of decisive matches. Instead, he has adopted a relaxed and elegant style, which contrasts with what we used to see on the field. Family photos, postcard sunsets, peaceful walks, and discreet celebrations have filled his most recent profile.

Núria Cunillera has become the visual chronicler of this stage. In her stories, one can see not only the affection they have for each other, but also the peace that emanates from every getaway. This new lifestyle seems to suit them perfectly: smiling, relaxed, dressed for leisure, always together and surrounded by beauty.

A getaway with a celebratory flavor

This past weekend was the latest example of this new dynamic. The couple took the opportunity to attend what appears to have been a wedding in the morning, an event where Xavi was captured in the foreground wearing sunglasses, glass in hand, and a relaxed expression.

Nothing like the tense face of the coach on the edge of the field. That image has circulated enthusiastically among his followers, who celebrate this vital change in their idol. After the event, the couple continued the day exploring picturesque streets, sampling local cuisine, and, of course, sharing their experience.

The photos speak for themselves: idyllic landscapes, open-air markets, traditional fairs, and genuine smiles. Xavi, always discreet, appears in the background, but his presence is felt in every shot by Núria.

Amid nature, history, and romance

The most striking aspect of this getaway was the chosen setting. Far from the tourist bustle of major capitals, the couple opted for a spot that combines history, nature, and authenticity. One of those destinations that rarely appear in the most commercial guides, but that surprise with their unspoiled charm.

Xavi and Núria have traveled to northern Italy, to a place that looks like it came out of a postcard. Cobblestone streets, mountains embracing the lake, and a local fair that amazed the former coach. There, far from Camp Nou and the cameras of major media outlets, they have found the perfect refuge to continue celebrating life in their own way.

The destination: Verbania

It was Núria who revealed it with a final image: Verbania, a hidden gem on the shores of Lake Maggiore. There, the couple has confirmed that love, tranquility, and natural beauty can coexist in perfect harmony. The best part is that, thanks to social media, thousands of followers have been able to travel with them, even if only in their imagination.