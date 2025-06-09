Pilarin Bayés's message with her grandchildren delights all of Catalonia.

At 84 years old, Pilarín Bayés remains a symbol of tenderness and vitality in Catalonia. The renowned illustrator recently shared a touching message accompanied by images with her grandchildren, moving her followers and reaffirming her place in the hearts of many.

a weekend full of family love

During the past weekend, Pilarín Bayés shared on her social media a series of photos and videos that capture intimate and joyful moments with her family. The celebration included a family meal featuring traditional dishes, such as a delicious rice with prawns, and fun times with her grandchildren.

In one of the posts, Pilarín expressed: "Perhaps one of the things that excites grandmothers the most is seeing how you grow up and are happy!! Wishing you many more years." This message, full of affection and sincerity, deeply resonated with her followers, who quickly showed their affection and admiration.

| TV3

affection from Catalans

Pilarín's post did not go unnoticed. Numerous followers and public figures expressed their excitement and gratitude for sharing such personal and meaningful moments. Comments like "You are an example of love and joy" or "Thank you for reminding us of the importance of family" flooded her social media.

This gesture from Pilarín stood out not only for its tenderness, but also for reinforcing family values and intergenerational connection, aspects she has promoted throughout her career.

a life dedicated to art and family

Born in Vic in 1941, Pilarín Bayés has dedicated her life to illustration, becoming one of the most beloved artists in Catalonia. With more than one thousand illustrated books, her unmistakable style and her commitment to culture and education have earned her numerous recognitions.

| 3Cat, @JuntsXCat

In addition to her prolific artistic career, Pilarín has always highlighted the importance of family in her life. In previous interviews, she has shared anecdotes about her role as a grandmother, emphasizing the joy and mutual learning that this relationship brings.

the importance of family values

The recent message from Pilarín Bayés has moved her followers, but it has also served as a reminder of the value of family relationships and unconditional love. In times when human connection is more necessary than ever, gestures like hers inspire and strengthen community bonds.

While she continues to share her art and experiences, Pilarín Bayés remains a beacon of joy and wisdom for many generations. Her recent post is yet another example of how, with simplicity and authenticity, one can touch the heart of an entire community