Richard Gere's spectacular mansion: this is how you can buy a piece

In the heart of Connecticut, an iconic residence that hosted moments from Richard Gere's life and, previously, from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, is being dismantled. Now, parts of this historic mansion are available for those who wish to own a piece of its legacy.

What happened?

The property, located in New Canaan and built in 1938, was acquired by Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva in 2022 for $10.8 million. Previously, it belonged to musicians Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, who bought it in 2002 for $16.5 million. In October 2024, Gere sold the mansion for $10.75 million, shortly before moving with his family to Madrid, Spain.

The new owner, Brookwood Hills LLC, plans to demolish the residence to develop a subdivision of nine residential lots, approved by local authorities. Before the demolition, a salvage process began to preserve architectural and decorative elements from the house.

| XCatalunya

Fans' reactions

Reggie Young, owner of Hudson Valley House Parts, leads the salvage project. In collaboration with Green Circle Auctions, they've recovered items such as windows with nautical motifs, a cerused oak library with a curved fireplace, and a stone fountain. Some of these objects have already been sold to buyers in different parts of the country.

Young expressed his gratitude to the developers for allowing enough time to rescue these elements before the demolition. According to him, although the connection with celebrities may attract interest, what truly motivates buyers is the quality and design of the pieces.

All the information on the website

For those interested in acquiring a part of this historic mansion, Hudson Valley House Parts offers a detailed list of the available items on their website, with prices varying depending on the piece.

| XCatalunya

This process not only allows for the preservation of fragments from a residence with a rich past, but also offers architecture and history enthusiasts the opportunity to integrate these elements into new spaces, ensuring that the essence of the mansion endures over time.

Richard Gere's new life

Meanwhile, Richard Gere has shared in interviews his excitement about the new stage in Spain, highlighting the importance of being close to his wife's family and immersing himself in a culture he deeply appreciates.