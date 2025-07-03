A new ban is imposed on Zarzuela's workers: 'Juan Carlos I...'

In recent weeks, Zarzuela has implemented an unprecedented measure: workers are strictly forbidden from mentioning Juan Carlos I in the presence of Queen Sofía.

This decision comes at a time filled with emotional sensitivity. Although no official public statement has been issued, sources from the Royal Household confirm that this guideline stems from the desire to maintain the well-being of the emerita, who is going through a delicate period.

What happened: silent ban

According to El Nacional, this prohibition has been adopted in work environments, especially in informal or professional conversations that previously could include references to the emeritus king. The measure was reportedly activated after it was noticed that certain comments, even if well-intentioned, affected Sofía's mood. This is not a whim, but a strategy designed to protect her.

Emotional context: sadness and exhaustion

Queen Sofía is going through a complex time. It has been highlighted that she has suffered a "drop in spirits" since the death of her brother Constantino and the worsening of her sister Irene's Alzheimer's. In addition, internal sources describe how her mood is affected by the recent scandals related to Juan Carlos I: first the leaked audios, then rumors about past relationships. All of this is undermining her stability.

Institutional and family reaction

From Zarzuela and the official sphere, there has been no formal statement. However, those close to the family confirm that Felipe VI, along with Infanta Elena and Cristina, are coordinated to prevent tense situations from recurring. Those close to the crown explain that the measure allows no exceptions: neither improper allusions nor spontaneous memories of the emeritus. All of this is to reduce her longing, pain, or a possible relapse.

A few months ago, it became known that Zarzuela staff had informed Sofía's children that she had resumed an old habit: smoking in secret, after the death of her brother and the deterioration of her other close relative.

In addition, former workers had recounted that Doña Sofía has always dealt with the emeritus's slights with dignity—"society in general knew it"—and that news about Bárbara Rey and other lovers acted as yet another emotional blow for her.

The reason behind it all

As an expert in celebrity news, I believe that this new prohibition reveals a preventive and sensitive attitude from the Royal Household. This is not censorship, but a strategic emotional management: keeping the inner peace of a key figure in the institution. The sources agree that the aim is to keep her balance, avoiding "reactivations" of memories or uncomfortable debates.

The question that arises is: will this measure continue as long as Sofía's delicate emotional state persists? Will they be able to ease her heart with new positive news, trips, or family connections? What is certain is that, behind the protocol, there is a human reality: the protection of a queen who has devoted much of her life to public service. Now, in her retirement, she needs that silent support.