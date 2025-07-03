New information about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle comes to light confirming their split

The relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, which once sparked hope for genuine camaraderie between the sisters-in-law, is once again under scrutiny. This time, confirmation comes from the Princess of Wales herself, who has acknowledged an irreversible estrangement from Meghan and her daughter, a revelation that adds to years of underlying tension.

What exactly has happened?

In a recently given interview, Kate Middleton has acknowledged, with notable candor, that she still hasn't met Lilibet, Meghan and Harry's youngest daughter, who is four years old. She also admitted that they haven't had any virtual contact, which highlights an emotional and familial barrier that seemed almost insurmountable.

This testimony follows the pattern of physical distance after the Sussexes' move to California. The official confirmation breaks with the narrative of reconciliation that had been circulating, showing a very different picture within the royal environment.

| XCatalunya, The Royal Family Web., Marco Livolsi

Kate speaks and highlights the distance

Kate was blunt: "No, I haven't even seen her on a video call," she replied when asked about Lilibet. These words reflect not only the personal impact of that absence but also the media consequences: a distancing with repercussions beyond the family sphere.

At the same time, she has been diplomatic, expressing her good wishes toward her niece, hoping that the moment of meeting will come soon. Always within a careful and respectful tone, Kate tries to humanize a situation marked by silence and distance.

A distancing with previous context

The tensions between the two have been the subject of headlines for years, although many times they have been limited to rumors. Books like Finding Freedom (2020) and authorized sources dismissed dramatic confrontations, pointing out that there was never a real feud, but rather personal differences and a lack of closeness.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

Nevertheless, recent leaks in tabloid media have portrayed Meghan as a possible "barrier" to reconciliation — especially between William and Harry — while Kate appears as a mediating bridge. According to such versions, Meghan would condition her participation and fear being excluded or manipulated.

Official reactions and social media: no surprises, with reflections

From Meghan Markle's circle, there hasn't been a direct public response to these statements from Kate. On social media, Sussex supporters agree that this distancing isn't surprising and emphasize the broader scenario of a clear family rift that goes beyond the sisters-in-law.

On platforms like Twitter, people insist that the Sussexes keep their stance of independence and discretion, while the Cambridges are focused on their official duties and family life in the United Kingdom.

How did we get here?

In 2018–2019, after Meghan joined the royal family, rumors emerged about differences in styles, expectations, and compatibility, which persisted despite official denials. In 2020, Harry and Meghan's decision to move to California marked a turning point in family ties.

Since then, episodes such as media pressures, books, and documentaries —including the famous Oprah interview and the book Spare— have intensified the personal and media rift between them.