A photo of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía confirms what people have been suspecting for months

The latest image of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía has finally solved a question that had been circulating for months. For weeks, there had been speculation about the state of their relationship and whether the couple had gone through a crisis. Now, a recent photograph has cleared up any doubts and has shown what many had suspected for a long time.

Far from separating or growing distant, Piqué and Clara have shown that they are still together and are going through a great moment. The photo, taken in Barcelona after their return from vacation, reflects the connection they still keep. With affectionate gestures and smiles, they have made it clear that there is no breakup in sight.

| Instagram, @3gerardpique

This summer has been especially significant for both, since they celebrated their third anniversary as a couple. Taking advantage of the occasion, they traveled to the United States and visited destinations such as Arizona and Los Angeles. Even the former footballer shared some images on social media, something unusual for him, where he was shown kissing Clara naturally.

A trip that fuels speculation about their engagement

Their stay on the West Coast also gave rise to new rumors about a possible engagement. Clara was seen wearing a striking ring in Beverly Hills, which sparked all kinds of comments. Although neither of them has spoken about it, speculation about a future wedding has grown strongly in recent weeks.

Despite this gossip, what has become clear is that they are living a period of stability. After their vacation, they were seen at the Occident Summerfest Festival in Puigcerdà, where they enjoyed a Figa Flawas concert. Surrounded by friends, they appeared affectionate, close, and unafraid to share displays of affection in public.

Gerard Piqué moves forward with Clara Chía while closing chapters from his past

The photo now circulating has confirmed what their appearances had already suggested: the relationship is moving forward without cracks. Through hugs, laughter, and a passionate kiss, Clara and Gerard have dispelled any rumors of a crisis. This way, they have shown that the speculation is unfounded and that their bond remains strong.

Meanwhile, Piqué continues to close chapters from his past life and put his affairs with Shakira in order. The former couple recently sold one of the properties they shared in Barcelona, which marks another step in their definitive separation. With Clara by his side, Gerard has made it clear that his present and future are defined by a relationship that, despite external doubts, remains stronger than ever.