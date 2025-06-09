The most trusted person who leaves Letizia Ortiz

In an unexpected turn that has shaken the foundations of the Royal Household, María Dolores Ocaña Madrid, Queen Letizia's personal secretary, has announced her resignation from the position she had held since April 2024. The decision, attributed to "unexpected reasons of a family and personal nature," has caused surprise and sadness both in the Zarzuela circle and for the monarch herself.

major changes in the Royal Household

María Ocaña, a State Attorney with a distinguished career in various ministries, was the first woman to assume the head of the Queen's Secretariat since the restoration of the monarchy. Her appointment coincided with a period of renewal in the King's Household, marked by the arrival of Camilo Villarino as the new head of the institution.

During the 14 months she performed her duties, Ocaña became a constant presence at the Queen's side, accompanying her at official events and advising her in the management of her schedule. Her professionalism and discretion earned her Letizia's respect and trust, with whom she shared an evident rapport.

| Casa Real

a very emotional farewell

Ocaña's resignation, which will take effect at the end of July, has been communicated as a personal decision motivated by unforeseen family circumstances. Although the details haven't been released, sources close to the matter state that the Queen has received the news with sadness, understanding and respecting her collaborator's reasons.

Ocaña's last official event with the Queen is scheduled for August 3 in Palma, during the closing of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest. Until then, she will continue to assist in the transition and in the search for her successor, in a process that has already begun under the supervision of the King's Household.

she will be missed

María Ocaña's departure leaves a significant void in the Queen's team. Her work has been essential in modernizing the institution and projecting an approachable and committed image of Letizia. Among her responsibilities, she stood out for coordinating Princess Sofía's official schedule during her solo debut, a milestone in the heir's preparation.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

The relationship between Ocaña and the Queen went beyond the professional. They shared moments of rapport, such as when Letizia offered her umbrella to her secretary during an event in the rain, a gesture that caught the media's attention and symbolized the closeness between the two.

letizia is left alone

María Ocaña's departure marks the end of an era in the Royal Household, characterized by professionalism and discretion. Her legacy will endure in the memory of those who value a modern and approachable monarchy. Now, attention is focused on who will be her successor and how the line of work Ocaña helped consolidate will be kept.

In this new scenario, the question monarchists are asking is clear and evident. Will it be possible to find someone who combines the experience, discretion, and approachability that defined María Ocaña? Time will tell.