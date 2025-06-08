Alba Carrillo stirs things up with her words about Melody: 'The one with the...'

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025 with "Esa diva" has sparked debate due to her result in the contest. Also, because of the statements the artist has made after her performance. Alba Carrillo didn't like the artist's attitude, especially regarding RTVE.

Meody, Spain's representative at Eurovision

Melody was already known before participating in Eurovision for "El baile del gorila." In the European contest, she finished third from last. The singer, far from engaging in self-criticism, blamed Televisión Española, stating that she couldn't execute her full artistic vision during the performance. In a press conference at Prado del Rey, Melody claimed that the choreography presented was the network's idea and that she could have improved it significantly.

These statements were not well received by some collaborators of RTVE. On the show "D Corazón," Alba Carrillo harshly criticized Melody, reminding her that just six months ago she was known as "la del gorila" and that her current status is largely due to the support of the public network. Carrillo stated: "She has a million-dollar tour this summer, and that's thanks to this network."

Alba Carrillo and others

Alba Carrillo wasn't the only one to express her discontent. Alberto Guzmán, also a collaborator on "D Corazón," pointed out that Melody has been "extremely unfair" to RTVE and to the colleagues who have constantly supported her. Guzmán highlighted that the artist has sold more than three and a half million records since she was 10 years old, but that her recent resurgence is due to the network's work.

Meanwhile, Melody has tried to justify her statements, claiming that her intention was never to criticize, but to express her desire to have had more creative freedom in her performance. In her appearance on "El Hormiguero," the singer expressed her pain at not having been able to stage the show she had imagined and denied having been paid for the interview, refuting rumors about a supposed offer of 150,000 euros from another network.

Televisión Española has learned the lesson

The controversy has led RTVE to take measures to prevent similar situations in the future. The network has modified the rules of the Benidorm Fest 2026, establishing that Spain's representatives at Eurovision won't be able to participate in programs on other networks before appearing on RTVE's shows. This decision aims to ensure that artists fulfill their commitments to the public network before appearing in competing media.

Melody continues her summer tour, facing both the support of her fans and the criticism of those who believe she has been ungrateful to the network that supported her return to the music scene.

Will Melody be able to reconcile with RTVE and the public after this series of disagreements? Only time will tell if the artist manages to overcome this stage and consolidate her career in this new phase.