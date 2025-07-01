Pep Anton Muñoz (El Cor de la ciutat) confesses why he took so long to marry his husband

When in 2009 Pep Anton Muñoz (the unforgettable Pere Peris from El cor de la ciutat) and Julià Farràs said "I do," it wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision. Behind that discretion was a search for balance between his audience, his personal life, and respect for a beloved character. Today, in an interview marking the 20th anniversary of same-sex marriage in Spain, the actor explained the reasons that led him to delay that step, which by law is no longer surprising.

The chosen moment: why they waited until December 2009

According to Muñoz, although they had been a couple for more than 35 years, they didn't dare to get married until El cor de la ciutat finished airing. On TV3 he revealed: "We've been a couple for 36 years... the day of their wedding was in December 2009, right when the series ended. He didn't want to cause any commotion or affect the development of the character."

With the series coming to an end, he felt free to make such an important step public. "Peris is already asleep and Pep Anton resurfaces, I can marry Julià." They did it intimately, without big events or announcements, aware that the notoriety of his character could overshadow their moment.

| TV3

The weight of the character versus intimacy

For ten years, Pep played Pere Peris: the charismatic waiter from the Sant Andreu neighborhood. His popularity was such that the actor's personal life was affected. As he himself explains, he didn't want his wedding to turn into media noise that would affect the series. By postponing the ceremony a month after filming ended, he protected the character's integrity and kept the naturalness of his private life.

In addition, as he recently recalled in Ara a little over a year ago, even though he had been with Julià for more than three decades, when the equal marriage law was passed, they made a mistake with the date of the ceremony. However, they tried to make it as discreet as possible.

The family and social reaction

Reactions in the family were varied. As he recounted in another interview, initially his parents—especially his father—thought it was a phase, just like his previous relationship with a woman: "It'll pass" elnacional.cat. Even so, there was no direct rejection. His coming out was gradual and careful. He acknowledged that, despite his mother's initial displeasure, his identity and love became stronger without major conflicts.

| TV3

After the wedding: a new personal and professional chapter

Since then, Pep felt free to combine his public and personal life. "Peris is already asleep..." referred not only to the on-screen character, but also to the time when his private life was on hold. From then on, he has been able to enjoy his life with Julià without having to worry about media impact. In 2021 he officially retired, although he still chooses projects that motivate him, such as the film El rei Peret.

A very beloved face on TV3

Pep Anton Muñoz's testimony shows how an actor's influential life can require personal sacrifices. Deciding to get married in private instead of during the height of his television success was a sign of prudence and love, prioritizing the intimacy of his relationship over media attention. What other private stories will actors reveal behind their most iconic characters? In a field where the personal and public mix, his story brings dignity and raises awareness among readers.