The photos from Aitana's 26th birthday on a yacht that everyone wants to see

Aitana Ocaña, the artist who skyrocketed after her time on Operación Triunfo, has turned 26 years old. This age comes at the height of her artistic maturity, with a new album, a tour underway, and a personal life that, although she tries to keep private, generates as much interest as her music.

If there's something that defines Aitana, it's her ability to move people. That has happened again on the occasion of her birthday. Although she has tried to keep a low profile, she couldn't avoid images of her exclusive celebration in Ibiza coming to light, surrounded by friends, family... and someone else.

a birthday at sea

It was influencer Javi Hoyos who let the cat out of the bag. Through his TikTok profile, he shared the first images of Aitana's celebration aboard a yacht anchored off the Balearic coast. In them, the singer appears relaxed, in a bikini, toasting and blowing out the candles with her closest loved ones.

Ibiza isn't a random choice. It's been one of Aitana's refuges for years. She has spent summers there accompanied, in love, heartbroken, and also alone. This time, the trip has a different feel: more mature, more discreet... but no less exciting.

silence... and clues

During the following hours, social media filled with birthday messages for the singer. She herself thanked everyone for the affection with a short video on her Instagram profile: "Thank you for all the messages, I'm disconnecting in my favorite place. I love you." Everything indicated that she was on the island, although she didn't confirm it directly.

However, the most alert fans started putting the pieces together. In the image posted by Javi Hoyos, there wasn't any male face next to Aitana. He explained it himself: "She's with her friends and family, and of course he's there too... it's just that at that moment he was paddle surfing."

the evidence that confirms it

Minutes later, new posts made everything clear. His friends—a well-known YouTuber and streamer—also shared images from Ibiza. In some of them, he was seen at the airport, on the boat, or eating with the group. He didn't appear with Aitana in the photos, but it was clear they shared the same destination... and purpose.

Speculation quickly exploded. A new official relationship? First getaway together? Or simply a shared birthday? The truth is that, although they haven't shown themselves together on social media, both have left enough clues to confirm what many already suspected.

love, the main character in her new album

This anniversary comes at a very special moment for Aitana. Her new album, Cuarto Azul, is the most personal of her career. In it, she speaks openly about love, heartbreak, wounds, and second chances. Each song seems like a fragment of her diary, and the names aren't as hidden as before.

Her fans have easily identified three key people in that emotional journey: an ex with whom she shared four years, another who broke her heart... and the third, who has made her want to believe again. All the clues lead to the same place.

the name is...

After weeks of rumors, hints in songs, and strategically cropped photos, the celebration in Ibiza has served as silent confirmation. Plex, the streamer with whom Aitana has been seen behind the scenes for months, has also been by her side on her 26th birthday.

There was no need to pose together. Sometimes, absence in a picture says more than any published photo. This time, it was more than evident.