Outraged fans attack Aitana: The singer ends up crying

The night promised to be historic for Aitana. It wasn't just another concert, but the start of her desired "Metamorfosis Season" tour and her first major show at Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc. Maximum anticipation, a full house, and a devoted audience who wanted to experience one of the concerts of the year. However, what should have been an absolute celebration was marred by tension and some bitter moments for both the artist and her most loyal fans.

Sound and visibility issues mar the show

The initial excitement soon turned into nervousness. Right from the start, attendees seated in the upper stands of the stadium began to show their discomfort. "We can't hear, we can't hear", they shouted, frustrated because Aitana's voice barely reached their seats. During the first songs, the sense of confusion grew until, finally, the technicians managed to solve the situation and bring the excitement back to the audience.

But sound wasn't the only issue. Fans who had paid to be in the front stage area—the closest and most expensive section—also experienced their own frustration. The stage design, higher than usual, made it difficult to see part of the show, which sparked outrage among some attendees. Shouts and insults erupted from the barrier, while Aitana and her team tried to handle an increasingly uncomfortable situation.

| @aitanax

The incident reached its most critical point when a man threw an empty bottle that hit one of the dancers. The quick intervention of the venue's security allowed the aggressor to be expelled, but the atmosphere was already heated.

Aitana breaks down in tears before going on stage

Emotions were running high backstage as well. According to user @tinyy_mp3 on X, Aitana left the soundcheck visibly affected by everything that had happened. In tears, the singer sought comfort from her companions Valle and Julieta, who were waiting to encourage her before the night's big challenge. The team of dancers and musicians also showed great disappointment after what they'd experienced, aware that the debut in Barcelona was a key moment in the artist's career.

Far from letting herself be defeated, Aitana gathered her courage to deliver a memorable show that not only revisited her career, but also proved her professionalism in the most difficult situations. For more than two hours, the singer performed the hits from her new album "Cuarto azul," joined by guests such as Ana Guerra, Josep Montero, and Pep Sala. The audience replied with overwhelming energy, raising banners and phones to accompany every ballad, every memory, every artistic transformation.

Surprise guests and an artist in full transformation

Despite the technical problems and initial tension, the night also offered moments of pure emotion. The unexpected collaboration with Ana Guerra, with whom Aitana once again performed the anthem "Lo Malo," served as a nostalgic nod for the most veteran fans. Josep Montero, from Oques Grasses, and the legendary Pep Sala brought a Catalan touch to an evening that combined roots and modernity.

With "Vas a quedarte," "Sentimiento natural," and "11 razones," Aitana recalled her origins and asserted her artistic evolution before an audience that, despite the initial complaints, ended up surrendering to the singer's dedication. The show, full of personal nods and impactful visuals, ended with sincere thanks and the promise that, despite the setbacks, the tour will continue stronger than ever at the upcoming Madrid dates.