Mounir Nasraoui, Lamine Yamal's father speaks clearly: 'He has the right...'

A few days after the scandal sparked by Lamine Yamal's lavish birthday party (held on July 13 at a farmhouse in Olivella), his father, Mounir Nasraoui, has broken his silence in an interview with Europa Press. With a firm tone, he has asserted his son's right, who just turned 18 years old and debuted Barça's iconic number "10" jersey, to live and enjoy his youth without being the target of constant attacks.

The celebration drew criticism for hiring people with dwarfism as part of the show. The Ministry of Social Rights has requested an investigation into possible legal violations, while the ADEE Association has taken legal action.

"He's a child, with the right to live his day to day"

Mounir was emphatic: "He's a kid who just turned 18 years old and has the right to enjoy life a little. ... He's a child like any other." He said he doesn't listen to anything but his own criticism—"mine is that my son is doing things right"—and he criticized those who, according to him, instead of focusing on their own lives, spend their time judging others out of pure envy.

Furthermore, he urged people to feel proud to have "a national number 10" who represents the club and Spain well. "We should applaud him on and off the field, not destroy his mind", he concluded, in a clear message against media harassment.

Barbs at the media and political environment

Nasraoui also replied to those who accused him of depending on his son's success. "People talk without knowing... my life has never changed, I've been happy since my son was born," he said. He also clarified that he doesn't get involved in political matters: "politics is neither here nor there for me."

When he was asked if he would review Lamine's decisions, he was categorical: "I'd be the first to grab him by the ears... but he hasn't done anything wrong." If there were any infraction, he stated that complaints should be channeled through the appropriate legal avenues, but he emphasized that "since he hasn't done anything, nothing happens."

A party that has sparked debate

The party, held at an estate valued at $43,960 per week (€40,000 per week), brought together more than 200 people, including artists such as Bizarrap, Quevedo, and Bad Gyal, and had a mafia theme, with gangster-style decorations and attire. There was a themed cake, drones, jewelry valued at hundreds of thousands of euros, and a night event full of extravagance.

Organizations defending people with achondroplasia described the performance as "degrading and discriminatory," announcing legal action and condemning the event. The Ministry of Social Rights requested the intervention of the Prosecutor's Office.