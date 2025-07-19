A guest at Lamine Yamal's party posts a photo with him and everyone says the same thing

A few days after a celebration as luxurious as it was controversial, Lamine Yamal is back in the media spotlight. An unpublished photo taken during his 18th birthday party with a special guest has been circulating on social media, and all eyes have been on that moment. What is behind this kiss and why has it sparked so many reactions? We continue the story without sensationalism, but with the curiosity that the young Barça star deserves.

The photo, published yesterday by some outlets such as En Blau, captures a spontaneous and warm moment: Lamine smiles with his tongue out while receiving a kiss on the cheek from Inés Segura, an audiovisual executive and mother of two. The affectionate and apparently spontaneous gesture took place in an environment where photos were strictly forbidden. This is the first material to be leaked beyond the official photographers, capturing an intimate minute that has caused much discussion.

Who is Inés Segura and the message she left

Inés Segura is not a regular public figure: her professional profile is in the audiovisual world, with just 1,300 followers on Instagram. In her post, she expressed her gratitude as follows: "Happy 18th... It was a beautiful day, full of joy, generosity, and love. You're a 10 ❤️ Lamine Yamal".

| FCB

The dedication, full of affection, highlights the close relationship they keep, although it doesn't clarify whether it is a years-long friendship, professional familiarity, or personal affection. Even so, it has garnered more than 300 "likes" in just a few hours.

A party with great luxury

The celebration took place in a masía in Olivella, near Sitges, with an estimated cost of €40,000 ($43,960) per weekend. Artists of the caliber of Bad Gyal, Quevedo, Bizarrap, and top-level influencers attended, in a private gathering where cell phones were forbidden and drones and thermal scanners were used to protect privacy.

However, controversy was not long in coming: the hiring of people with achondroplasia for event entertainment has been denounced by ADEE and investigated by the Ministry of Social Rights, as it is considered humiliating for people with disabilities.

| FCB

Opinion on social media

On social media, the party, although visually spectacular, has been described as "vulgar" and criticized for replicating a mafia-like image, with adults and controversial figures included. The core of the debate revolves around whether coming of age justifies such an event. While some defend his right to enjoy himself, others criticize the selection of guests and the opulent style, reminiscent of controversies involving older stars.

What does the main character say?

Lamine turned to his Instagram stories to repost a short video from the event, without cameras, showing family members and artists interacting, seeking to bring normality and transparency to Cadena SER. In a press conference, he has defended his right to "work and enjoy himself outside of sports" and warned that he is an 18-year-old who has reached adulthood, with full freedom to manage his private life.

Professional and reputational analysis

From the sports environment, people highlight his seriousness and discipline at the Ciudad Deportiva, where he already trains with the first team. The start of preseason has not been affected. However, this episode places him before a media learning curve, as international outlets point out: a transition to fame that demands responsibility, like the voices that have questioned whether a youth idol should include figures in his circle who may hurt public sensibilities.

A debate has started on social media. The future will tell whether Lamine adjusts his communication strategy or if these kinds of images begin to form part of his media narrative. Will he continue to captivate with his brilliance on the field, or will he also impose his style off the field? Only time will tell.