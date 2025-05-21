One of Melody's dancers breaks his silence: 'We...'

The Eurovision Festival 2025 has left a trail of mixed emotions in Spain. Melody's performance with her song "Esa Diva" promised to be a milestone in the history of the contest for our country. However, the final result—an unexpected 24th place out of 26—has caused a flood of reactions, both in the artist's environment and in the national media landscape.

What happened at Eurovision?

On the night of May 17, Melody took the stage at the St. Jakobshalle stadium in Basel, Switzerland, with a performance that combined vocal strength and impactful choreography. Despite the energy displayed, the jury awarded Spain only 27 points, and the televote added 10 more, totaling 37 points that placed the artist in the third-to-last position.

After the performance, Melody expressed her satisfaction with the work done, highlighting the effort of her team and the affection received from the public. In a video posted on her social media, she stated: "I'm very happy and very satisfied because we have won. Love is above everything."

Reactions to the disaster

Melody's entourage was quick to speak out. Alex Bullón, one of the dancers who accompanied the singer at Eurovision, shared his bewilderment in an interview: "We looked at each other and..."

Meanwhile, Melody decided to take a few days off at her home in Mijas, Málaga, to be with her young son. In statements to the program 'Vamos a ver,' she denied being in hiding and announced a joint press conference with RTVE for Tuesday, May 27, where she will address her experience at the festival and clarify the rumors that have arisen.

Opinions of other singers

Various artists and public figures have shown their support for Melody. Denna and Nil Moliner highlighted the quality of her performance, while Chanel, former Spanish representative at Eurovision, expressed her disagreement with the score received by Melody through a trend on TikTok.

However, details have also emerged that could explain the artist's discontent. According to close sources, Melody was unable to choose her dancers and was imposed a version of the song that she did not like, which would have caused tensions prior to the contest.

Despite the disappointment, Melody has announced an upcoming concert tour and has reiterated her commitment to art and music. In her words: "Long live art and music, even though other things sometimes prevail."

The press conference next Tuesday will be key to clarifying the events and getting firsthand the artist's perspective on her time at Eurovision 2025.