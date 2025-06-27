Kate Middleton's brother's most heartbreaking interview

For years, James Middleton —Kate Middleton's younger brother, the Princess of Wales— has kept silent. However, in an interview with The Times, he has decided to speak honestly about his battle with depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts, and how his sister's experience with cancer pushed him to share his truth.

His story is not just a confession. It is a succession of dark moments and strength, which show how such a high-profile last name can hide deep wounds.

the edge: when the world came crashing down on him

James confesses that he found himself on the brink of the abyss in 2017. "I climbed onto a rooftop intending to let myself fall," he recounted, referring to the night when his dog Ella gave him back the will to live. That moment marked the beginning of his treatment, where he was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. The most revealing part: he couldn't do it alone. His family needed to come together to help him move forward.

In that interview, he admits: "I'm not cured of depression; you'll never be able to cure mental health problems...". This phrase dismantles false myths and makes it clear that recovery is a constant journey.

kate's cancer: a family blow... and a reason to speak out

In March 2024, Kate Middleton revealed that she was receiving treatment for cancer. For James, that diagnosis was the trigger to talk about mental health in his family. According to him, the illness was "a very tough time for her and for all of us."

In his interview, he highlights the emotional closeness between siblings: Kate and Pippa even attended therapy sessions with him. "Having them there meant I knew I was surrounded by people who truly understood what I was going through." That gesture broke the stigma and, in addition, reinforced the message that support is given unconditionally: "Just being there is the simplest way to show love."

from sadness to action: his personal legacy

James doesn't just talk, he also acts. He is a businessman, mental health advocate, and animal lover. His book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life (2024) tells how his dog saved his life. Ella gave him a purpose when he was at his lowest. He has also promoted campaigns like Pets As Therapy and founded his own healthy dog food business.

Married to Alizée Thevenet and father to a child born in 2023, James now projects a renewed emotional stability. Despite still dealing with his "challenges," he assures that he has learned to see the positive in each day.

a challenge to silence: from stigmatization to dialogue

The interview coincides with a time when figures like Nicolas Demorand have also raised their voices about mental health. James's message is clear: talk, accompany, and don't judge. The pressure to keep a perfect image, typical of the royal world, can worsen emotional distress. He himself acknowledges that he felt shame, fear of being called an "impostor."

final reflection: are we opening our eyes?

James Middleton's story is vulnerable and powerful at the same time. It reminds us that, behind royal pomp, there are people with internal battles. His testimony humanizes a family accustomed to protocols and official smiles, and shows that vulnerability is a form of courage.

What could change if we start talking about mental health openly? If we all dared to ask for help when we're at our limit? The conversation shouldn't stay within royalty.