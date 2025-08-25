The touching gesture by King Juan Carlos that could lead to Queen Sofía's forgiveness

King Juan Carlos has made a gesture that could bring him closer to Queen Sofía after months of estrangement. Although their relationship has been marked by tension, this action has caught the attention of public opinion. The family situation could be about to change thanks to this display of affection.

Specifically, the emeritus king has shown deep concern for Princess Irene of Greece, Queen Sofía's sister, who is seriously ill. This concern has rekindled his connection with his wife, since Princess Irene has always played a key role in Sofía's life. In addition, Juan Carlos I's relationship with Irene is long-standing and very close, which adds weight to his recent interest.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

The story between Juan Carlos and Irene of Greece dates back to 1981, when after the death of Queen Frederica, he suggested that his sister-in-law move to Madrid. At that time, Irene was a single woman, without nationality or assets, and Juan Carlos decided to welcome her into the royal residence to ease Sofía's loneliness. Since then, Irene has become an essential part of the daily life of the emeritus queen.

King Juan Carlos has shown concern for Irene of Greece's health

Irene's health, at 83 years old (83 years), has set off all the alarms at Zarzuela Palace. According to expert Pilar Eyre, she is being permanently cared for by a medical team at the royal residence, and Queen Sofía never leaves her side. This fragile state has brought the family even closer together, and Juan Carlos's gesture shows his involvement despite the distance.

| Europa Press

Irene has always been Queen Sofía's closest advisor and confidante. Although discreet and away from the media spotlight, she accompanies her sister to many events and family trips, being an inseparable part of her life. More than 30 years ago (30 years), she moved into an apartment inside Zarzuela Palace and since then has lived with the queen, with whom she shares great passions.

From Abu Dhabi, King Juan Carlos seeks to get closer to Queen Sofía

Although Juan Carlos I has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2020, he keeps in touch with his family and has shown special interest in Irene this time. His departure from Spain was the result of intense controversy over his finances and several scandals, which also affected his relationship with Sofía. This new approach could mean a step toward reconciliation.

Thus, King Juan Carlos's gesture of concern for Princess Irene reflects his sincere affection. Likewise, this display of affection could open the door to reconciliation with Queen Sofía. In difficult times, the royal family reaffirms their bonds and leaves hope for a more united future.