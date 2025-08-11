An England-based NGO reveals what few know about Princess Anne (74)

Princess Anne has managed to earn her own place in the hearts of the people and those who have worked with her. She has built a unique reputation both inside and outside British royalty, combining tireless work, approachability, and great commitment. Her presence inspires respect not because of her position, but because of her perseverance and her ability to truly get involved in every cause.

Just days away from turning 75 years old, the princess remains an active force in public life. She makes a difference with a schedule that shows no signs of slowing down. However, because of her low profile, there is much about the princess that is not known, until now.

Princess Anne's career that defies time

In royal circles, she is known as the king's "most trusted lieutenant." She takes on more official engagements year after year than any other family member.

Far from reducing her activity, she has increased her workload. "It's clear that she cares about the state of Great Britain and the state of the world," says Moazzam Malik from Save the Children UK.

Her connection with this organization began in 1970 and has led her to raise millions and visit projects in places as different as Sierra Leone, Mozambique, or Bangladesh.

The admiration earned on the ground

Those who work with her highlight her resilience and approachability. Tanya Curry from the Motor Neurone Disease Association emphasizes "the resilience she shows, both mentally and physically."

Michael Baker from the Riding for the Disabled Association recalls how she returned to her duties just three weeks after an equestrian accident. That day, "it was something very deliberate on her part... and she even stayed much longer than expected," he notes, highlighting her determination.

More than a patron, an ally

Anne supports more than 300 charitable organizations, and this year she chose to celebrate her birthday by bringing many of them together at Buckingham Palace. "This personifies what matters to Her Royal Highness," a source said.

She also chairs the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851. Lord Kakkar assures that she is "deeply committed" to making an "impact on people's lives... all over the world."

Her direct and practical style allows her to connect with people, understand their challenges, and propose solutions without losing strategic perspective. Her great empathy has earned everyone's respect. Tanya Curry highlights that they value "her ability to make people feel special." Princess Anne reminds us that true greatness is built with perseverance, approachability, and dedication.