New statements from Melody days after Eurovision: 'We will talk...'

Only three days have passed since Melody, the eternal child prodigy turned pop diva, returned from Basel after her participation in Eurovision 2025. Although her performance with "Esa Diva" was impeccable, the result didn't follow: Spain finished 24th out of 26. Since then, the silence of the Sevillian singer has fueled all kinds of rumors: from a supposed disagreement with RTVE to theories about irregularities in the televote.

From Benidorm Fest winner to third-to-last in Eurovision

Melody emerged as winner of Benidorm Fest 2025 with her song "Esa Diva," a song that combined empowerment and spectacle. The staging, costumes, and choreography were praised by critics and the public. However, in the Eurovision final, Spain received a score of only 37 points, finishing third-to-last.

After the gala, the artist canceled her schedule with RTVE, including her participation in the program "La Revuelta" by David Broncano. Broncano expressed his bewilderment live, stating that Melody "is upset, we don't know why." The singer returned directly to her home in Mijas, Málaga, without accompanying the Spanish delegation back to Madrid.

| YouTube, RTVE, Vectorfair J, XCatalunya

Reactions to the poor position

This Tuesday, Melody broke her silence in a brief appearance on the program "Vamos a ver" on Telecinco. From the door of her house, she explained that she is fine and has decided to take a few days off to be with her young son. She denied feeling harmed by her participation in Eurovision, stating: "Never. In art, with music, music is always above everything."

The singer announced that she will soon hold a press conference to share her experience in the contest and clarify any misunderstandings. "It's not a matter of being silent or anything. I've decided to come home for a few days because I have a very young child and I need it," she explained.

Regarding the criticism, journalist Julia Otero expressed on her program "Julia en la Onda" that, although Melody is a fantastic singer, the song "Esa Diva" was not up to her talent. Meanwhile, Emma García, from the program "Fiesta," highlighted the artist's bravery and noted that the result did not reflect her effort.

| YouTube

Criticism of the televote

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the televote continues. RTVE and other European networks have requested an audit of the voting system after the poor results obtained by Spain and other countries. The Belgian network VRT also questioned the transparency of the televote, joining the controversy.

Despite everything, Melody continues with her musical career. This week she releases her new single "El Apagón," which she hopes will have the support of her followers. The press conference announced by Melody will be key to clarifying the events following Eurovision. Will the artist manage to close this chapter and continue her career successfully? Only time will tell.