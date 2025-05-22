A royal biographer reveals a hidden fact about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of numerous headlines since their decision to step back from the British royal family. Now, new revelations from royal biographer Andrew Morton shed light on a key moment that may have precipitated their departure. An official photograph published by the Royal Household.

An Unprecedented Situation Within the British Royal Family

In January 2020, the British Royal Household released an official image featuring Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George. This portrait, taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, showed the three direct generations in the line of succession to the throne. According to Andrew Morton, this photograph was interpreted by Harry and Meghan as a clear sign that their presence was not essential for the future of the monarchy.

Morton notes that the couple felt the institution was sending a completely tacit message: "The future of the monarchy was secure, with or without Meghan and Harry." This perception may have intensified existing tensions and led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reconsider their role within the royal family.

| US Weekly, XCatalunya

Growing Tension

Although the photograph was a catalyst, Morton highlights that tensions between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family had been brewing for some time. In November 2018, just six months after their wedding, Harry was already in discussions with Oprah Winfrey about their situation. Indicating that the couple was contemplating alternatives to their role in the monarchy from early stages.

On January 8, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially announced their decision to step back from their royal duties and seek financial independence. Queen Elizabeth II expressed her support for the decision, although she regretted the loss of their active participation in the royal family. This move, popularly known as "Megxit," sparked a public debate about the role of the monarchy in modern times.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have established their residence in the United States, where they have embarked on various media and philanthropic projects. Despite the challenges and controversies, the couple continues to define their identity outside the confines of the British royalty.

| E-Noticies, XCatalunya

These revelations from Andrew Morton offer a deeper perspective on the factors that influenced Harry and Meghan's decision. Highlighting how a simple image can have a considerable impact on family dynamics and on the perception of one's place within a centuries-old institution.

The situation adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding the couple, whose distancing remains a topic of global interest. Will we soon see more unknown details about Harry and Meghan? For now, it seems this story still holds unwritten chapters.