Jordi Robirosa retires: His farewell message

After more than four decades as the unmistakable voice of basketball on TV3, Jordi Robirosa has ended his professional career. With a farewell that has moved both his colleagues and viewers. With his characteristic approachable style and passionate defense of Catalan, Robirosa bids farewell, leaving an indelible legacy in Catalan sports journalism.

A Farewell in Grand Style

On May 14, 2025, Jordi Robirosa officially said goodbye to TV3, culminating a 40-year career at the Catalan public network. During his last appearance in the sports newsroom, he was surprised with an emotional tribute organized by his colleagues.

Laia Ferrer, a journalist from the network, shared a video on social media showing Robirosa being tossed in the air by his colleagues, in a gesture of affection and recognition. In his farewell speech, Robirosa highlighted the importance of treating interns well, whom he considered "the weakest link" of the network. He expressed his gratitude for having worked in an environment that values new generations.

A Journalist with a Great Sentiment for Catalunya

Throughout his career, Robirosa not only stood out for his great narrative talent but also for his commitment to the Catalan language and culture. In a recent interview, he expressed his concern for the future of Catalan, stating that "in three or four generations Catalan will be a residual language." Additionally, during his farewell, he reiterated his support for the Catalan basketball team, declaring that "the Catalan team is my team," in a clear display of his pro-independence stance.

Social media was filled with messages of gratitude and admiration toward Robirosa. Colleagues, athletes, and viewers highlighted his professionalism, his passion for sports, and his defense of Catalan. His unique style, characterized by the use of expressions like "apostoflant," became a trademark that made him even closer to the audience.

Additionally, Jordi Robirosa took the opportunity to recall some key moments of his professional career. Especially highlighting the Barcelona '92 Olympic Games and his close relationship with iconic sports figures like Pau Gasol, with whom he shared numerous moments on and off the court. Nostalgia was palpable in his words, emphasizing that, although he officially retires, he will continue to be linked to basketball and Catalan cultural activism.

With Jordi Robirosa's retirement, TV3 loses one of its most emblematic figures. His legacy will endure in the memory of those who grew up listening to his narrations and sharing his passion for basketball and Catalan culture. His farewell marks the end of an era in Catalan sports journalism, leaving a void difficult to fill.