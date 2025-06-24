Felipe VI's move that won't please Letizia Ortiz

In recent days, a discreet movement has emerged in Zarzuela that's starting to draw attention: King Felipe VI is reportedly making a decision behind the scenes that, according to various sources, hasn't been well received by Queen Letizia. The first signs were linked to the possible withdrawal of Doña Sofía from some official events, but the recent maneuver confirms that the scenario is more complex and strategic.

What happened: refining royal roles

Zarzuela reportedly called an internal meeting to discuss the succession role within the monarchy. At this meeting, King Felipe VI reportedly proposed accelerating the public presence of Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor as leading figures in institutional events, gradually reducing Letizia's visibility at certain official events.

Infanta Sofía, now of legal age and about to begin university studies in Madrid, would take over at photographic or cultural events that Letizia previously led. Meanwhile, Leonor would increase her presence, as seen at the Princess of Asturias Awards. In practice, this is a silent clockwork in the strategy for the crown's continuity, with Felipe at the helm. However, Queen Sofía would hold on for one more year.

| Felipe VI, Reina Letizia, Infanta Sofía

Reactions in Zarzuela and on social media

This change hasn't been officially announced publicly, but it has been leaked to the media and to accounts close to the Royal Household. On Twitter, some users have commented expectantly: "Are we witnessing the new generation led by Leonor?", pointing to a review of institutional priorities.

Internal sources warn that Letizia hasn't been completely in agreement. She has kept her own agenda for months, with social and cultural events—even since her promotion as ambassador for certain causes—and this move has been interpreted as an unexpected cut to her role. Not only that, Letizia expected her mother-in-law's withdrawal—with whom she gets along terribly—to be imminent. She'll have to wait one more year.

A strategy for the future

In Zarzuela, everyone seems aware that the public is looking for a modern monarchy, with fresh and symbolic faces. Leonor is already consolidating her image as future queen; Sofía brings youth and charm. Letizia, with her diplomatic profile and active consort role, now faces a different scenario: she must adapt to a phase of less institutional prominence... with her mother-in-law still not fully retired.

Specialists in celebrity press agree that the queen consort is aware that this move is part of the "modern succession plan" prepared by Felipe. Even so, her experience and internal support networks allow her to keep relevance in social and cultural spheres, although with less media visibility.

| Reina Letizia

Long-term moves

Since Juan Carlos I's abdication in 2014, Felipe VI has ordered a gradual generational handover. First it was Leonor, then Sofía. In this context, having the consort step down a notch is not only consistent with a "dynamic monarchy," but also a requirement in a society that values transparency and modernity.

On the other hand, the chemistry between Letizia and Felipe has always been analyzed. They work together at most events, although in the past 18 months they've reportedly stopped living in the same pavilion within the royal complex. This reinforces the hypothesis of parallel agendas that only cross at institutional commitments. Some monarchy experts even suggest that the marriage is broken.

What could happen now?

Felipe VI's plan for his reign seems clear: strengthen Leonor and Sofía as the visible faces of the future, reposition Letizia's role in a strategic support position, less apparent in the public agenda. The next round of awards and cultural events will be key to confirming whether this adjustment is kept.