Official: Aitana confirms who her new boyfriend is

There are love stories that manage to keep both the tabloid press and the millions of followers of their protagonists on edge. Aitana's, without a doubt, is one of them. After months of rumors, knowing glances, and clues left on purpose—or perhaps not so much—on social media, the singer has cleared up all doubts. Aitana's heart already has a new owner and, for the first time since her notable breakup with Sebastián Yatra, she has wanted to share it with the world in a way as spontaneous as it is significant.

In the universe of celebrities, where discretion is often synonymous with multiplied rumors, Aitana had become quite an expert in the art of keeping her private life out of the spotlight. However, times change, and it seems that the Catalan artist has decided to write a new romantic chapter with a gesture that leaves no room for doubt. But who is the person who has managed to win her over after several months of speculation?

A story that begins in Japan and culminates in New York

Aitana's new romance has developed far from traditional flashes, but under the watchful eye of social media. It all began during a trip to Japan, a destination where the singer met Plex, one of the most popular YouTubers of the moment. Although initially Aitana's presence in the content creator's videos was interpreted as a simple friendship, the chemistry between them was noticeable from the first minute.

| YouTube

The fan community quickly gathered small clues: glances, knowing gestures, and exchanged messages on social media that gave rise to all kinds of theories. Later, they met again in the Dominican Republic, although without joint images, but with numerous hints shared by their respective circles of friends. The anticipation was growing by the moment and, when it seemed that everything would remain mere rumors, an unexpected plot twist came from the city of New York.

An alert fan with a keen eye managed to capture the couple walking together through the streets of Manhattan, which ended up fueling media curiosity. However, the real bomb would come days later when Plex published a vlog from the Big Apple that would include the stellar presence of Aitana. It was not a casual appearance: the singer starred in the video's closing, bidding farewell with Plex's channel's iconic phrase: "Remember that in the end, we are always stories."

The detail did not go unnoticed: not only for the complicity in the gesture and the affectionate tone with which they addressed both the camera and each other, but because Aitana chose that platform to make her relationship official. The scene, quickly viralized on social media, has been interpreted as the definitive confirmation of the romance.

Official reactions and the impact on social media

The visual confirmation, far from quelling the rumors, has sparked a wave of reactions. Social media has been filled with comments celebrating the news, with hashtags like #AitanaYPlex and #NuevoRomanceAitana topping trends on both Twitter and Instagram. Even some close friends of the couple have commented with winks on their own accounts, like Aitana's friends, who have not hesitated to leave heart emojis on the YouTuber's latest posts.

Meanwhile, Plex has preferred to maintain a low profile regarding his love life on other platforms, but the knowing smile and the naturalness with which they have shared the screen in the video leave no room for error. Aitana, on her side, has been clear: there was no need for grandiloquent words or exclusives in gossip magazines to make the relationship official; a simple and authentic gesture has been enough to win over both her followers and the specialized press.

The tabloid press, which has closely followed every romantic step of the singer since her breakup with Miguel Bernardeau and the subsequent relationship with Sebastián Yatra, acknowledges the change in the management of Aitana's media exposure. It's no longer about denying or hiding: now, Aitana chooses when and how to share the details of her love life. And, if anything has become clear, it is that the artist is experiencing a sweet personal moment and is fully reconciled with the media attention her figure generates.