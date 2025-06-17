Nandu Jubany's pea recipe everyone wants to try

Just over a week ago, the prestigious Catalan chef Nandu Jubany shared on his official account a seductive version of one of the humblest ingredients: grilled peas with snow peas, black butifarra, and crispy pork belly.

how does the "star" recipe of the week come about?

Jubany shared the dish from his estate on June 11. In his Instagram comment, that closeness is evident: "How much we love these peas in the pod, black botifarra, and grilled pork belly that we've prepared for lunch!"

It was almost a direct invitation for the public to join the table. Just hours later, comments began to appear admiring the combination of rustic and sophisticated flavors. In recent decades, the pea has been a protagonist in Jubany's cuisine.

In fact, his garden and his recipes with this ingredient have appeared intermittently on his profile for years now. This time, the approach has been different: an almost festive preparation, meant to become part of summer gastronomic conversations.

a gastronomic and emotional perspective

The strength of this recipe doesn't just lie in a handful of peas: it's about encouraging people to discover grilling combined with regional products. The Catalan tradition of cooking sausages and pork belly over fire is reinvented with a more plant-based version, in which the pea brings freshness, color, and a youthful touch.

The chef is known for his passion for local products, and this proposal reaffirms it. He takes advantage of local ingredients, mixes them with regional sausages, and prepares them in a Sunday format that doesn't give up elegance.

echoes in the community and spontaneous reactions

On Instagram, followers applaud not only the image but also its practical dissemination. Several fans have replicated the combination at home, sharing small variations and generating creative inspiration.

In addition, some home cooks have stated that "peas have never tasted so festive," sharing reels in which similar dishes are prepared at home barbecues. It's a whole movement of "conscious cooking with rural flavor."

a nod to his first recipe book?

The chef had already published a recipe book in 2024 where foie gras and peas were the main pair for Christmas tables. It's interesting to compare that smooth, holiday-designed recipe with this quick, summery, improvised version. Two sides of the same prism: classic elegance and local cuisine.

Just like then, now there's also a clear intention: to elevate the humble by turning it into a "surprising product." But with a nuance: this proposal is more accessible, less technical, and yet just as effective.

a finale that tastes like continuity

This post doesn't close a story; rather, it opens one. It tastes like continuation. Followers are waiting to see how the "pèsols a la brasa" season develops at Can Jubany.

They're wondering if there will be new versions, the chef's touch to transform a rustic dish into a summer classic. Everything suggests that this dish will be remembered beyond a like on Instagram: it's destined to become a small summer foodie phenomenon.